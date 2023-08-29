Costco coming to Napa? Here’s what we know

Napa County may finally be getting its first Costco Wholesale.

The first indication of the popular wholesale company was revealed earlier this month when an alcohol sale notice was put up on a chain link fence at 1025 Kaiser Road in south Napa.

The state’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control website lists an application for a “21- Off-Sale General” permit that was pending as of June 15 for a location on the southwest corner of Kaiser Road and Syar Way in Napa.

The application is still pending as of Aug. 29.

A Costco spokesperson said it is against company policy to comment on future Costco locations until about two or three months ahead of opening.

A Napa location is also not listed on Costco’s page about new upcoming locations.

Napa’s first Costco location is part of the Napa Pipe mixed-use development project from Napa Redevelopment Partners, according to reporting from SFGATE.

