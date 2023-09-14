While brick-and-mortar bookstores close, this Napa County ‘book empire’ is thriving. Here’s why

Naomi Chamblin remembers the moment she decided to rewrite her life story.

She was driving home to Napa after teaching elementary school, a job she enjoyed, but one that did not entirely capture her heart.

Her mind wandered, as it often did, back to her own childhood and the hours she spent in her father’s bookstore in Jacksonville, Florida.

Chamblin Bookmine was “heaven for book lovers,” she said, a warehouse-like place so vast and full of books that a girl “could literally get lost.”

Chamblin went on to college, moved to California, earned a teaching credential, got married and had two kids. But she felt something was missing.

On the drive home that evening in November 2012, a dream she’d been holding on to for a long time suddenly bloomed.

“I want to open a bookstore in downtown Napa,” she told her winemaker husband, Eric Hagyard, after he walked in the door.

She had no idea how he’d react. Opening a brick-and-mortar bookstore at a time when e-books and e-commerce were skyrocketing in popularity was not high on anyone’s list of smart financial investments. A few friends Chamblin confided in told her so.

Eric, however, bought into it immediately.

“He said, ‘Yes, that’s the best idea. Go for it. Let’s do it together,’” she said.

A decade later, Chamblin is running something of a bookselling empire in Napa Valley, with three locations to her name.

They include Napa Bookmine, which Chamblin opened Sept. 13, 2013. The store not only beat the odds, it is celebrating its 10th anniversary in grand style at a brand-new Second Street location that is the former site of the city’s daily newspaper.

Chamblin also owns and operates a small bookstore in St. Helena and an outpost at Napa’s Oxbow Public Market. All told, the three stores employ 26 people and generate annual revenues of more than $2 million, she said.

“It just shows people really like a local place that feels like their own happy place,” she said. “A lot of people tell me they like to come in here because they’re having a bad day and they like being around the books and talking to staff.”

She can relate.

Growing up in Jacksonville, Chamblin loved being at her father’s bookstore, which opened in 1976 and expanded several times to now encompass a vast 60,000 square feet of space. The two retail locations and warehouse comprising the enterprise hold an estimated 3 million titles. No one knows for sure, since most of the books have not been inventoried.

At 81, Ron Chamblin still runs the business and rides his Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

When his daughter announced her intention to open a bookstore in Napa, the elder Chamblin helped by donating 500 boxes of books from his own collection. Naomi went to Florida and loaded the boxes into a 39-foot container, which she shipped by rail to Napa.

“What she’s doing has been her darn energy, her own creative sense and the will to do what she’s doing,” Ron Chamblin said.

The original Napa Bookmine on Pearl Street had 1,500 square feet of retail space, barely enough to hold the collection of new and used books and still afford room for customers.

“It was pretty small stuff for a long time,” Chamblin said.

The cozy bookstore proved to be a hit. Customers loved perusing the tightly packed aisles and getting book suggestions from the knowledgeable staff. The store also featured curios, notecards and vinyl records, and became a hub for local authors.

According to Chamblin, the best-selling Napa Bookmine title of all time is “The Adventures of the Squeezebox Kid,” a memoir by retired Napa judge Ray Guadagni.

The friendly vibe followed Napa Bookmine to the new Second Street location in Register Square, a mixed-use development that replaced the headquarters of the Napa Valley Register.

Chamblin paid $1.5 million to purchase the 3,000-square-foot site, which is about double the size of the original location. She spent an additional $700,000 on new construction, including a small cafe serving coffee and light snacks.

The sound of newspaper presses has long been silent, but at Napa Bookmine, print is still king. Books from a wide variety of genres line the shelves. Floor-to-ceiling windows bring in ample amounts of natural light. A large children’s section allows kids to spread out and while away the hours.

For Chamblin, selling books is about community.

“I love that we serve people from all walks of life, looking for reads for themselves that will touch them for a lifetime, or a perfect gift that connects them with a loved one,” she said. “Books are the ultimate common love, because there is truly something for everyone.”

The bookstore was busy on a recent Saturday afternoon. One couple brought in their dog. Outside, two men took a break from riding their bicycles to sit at an outdoor table and enjoy espressos.

“It definitely feels open,” Marian August, of Napa, said. “And honestly, if I didn’t actually have to run errands at some point today, I would spend hours in here, just, like, browsing.”

Rachelle Newbold had been a Napa Bookmine customer for years when she lost her job in the wine industry in May and answered an ad seeking help at the bookstore’s new location. Chamblin promptly hired her.

The job is fulfilling on more than one level for Newbold, who holds a master’s degree in creative writing. In addition to her part-time job at Napa Bookmine, she works as a writing coach.

“I had somebody ask me what I read recently, and what I love to read, and then they bought that book, which I thought was really cool,” Newbold said.

She and other Napa Bookmine staff write thoughtful reviews of their favorite titles to help guide customers with their purchases.

“Maddening, duplicitous and absolutely polarizing,” read one staff member’s handwritten review of the novel “Vladimir,” by the author Julia May Jonas. “This witty, dark story starts with our narrator’s husband being accused of unsavory acts toward his students and her infatuation with a new professor.”

Napa Bookmine hosts open-mic nights for poets and other artists, as well as a monthly book club.

In the summer of 2020, Chamblin founded the Napa Bookmine Literary Foundation to promote child literacy. The program includes Books4Kids, which has a goal of giving five books to every first grade library in Napa.

Chamblin called it a “dream come true” to expand Napa Bookmine. She might as well have been referring to that day in 2012 when she decided to write a new chapter for her life.

“I am so grateful for an incredible 10 years of being in business here in Napa,” she said. “I cannot wait for the next 10 years and beyond.”