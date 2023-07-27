Comedian and actor Nick Kroll was in Napa this week, where he encountered the Napa Pedal Crusher party bike and a dog in a vest, and poked fun at the region on Instagram.

In Tuesday’s video, the co-creator of animated Netflix series “Big Mouth” donned the voice of show character Lola Ugfuglio Skumpy, one of several voices he does on the program, and play-acted as a Napa Valley tourist "getting absolutely hammered while driving a collective bike.“ The video was liked more than 74,000 times as of Thursday, with one commenter suggesting the ”transcript should be the official Napa tourism slogan.“

Kroll, whose other acting credits include his own “Kroll Show” and “The League,” is well-known for creating and voicing or portraying annoying male and female characters like Lola, who is described as “loud and obnoxious” on the “Big Mouth” fan site.

On Thursday, Kroll posted another Instagram video of his driving escapades, donning Lola’s voice again to exclaim how he wants to drink chardonnay with a dog in a vest. That video was liked more than 7,600 times.

“That’s Napa, baby,” he said in the video.

“Big Mouth,” an animated coming-of-age comedy about seventh-grade students exploring puberty, became Netflix's longest running original scripted series in April when it was renewed for an eighth and final season. In 2022, the show also spawned a spin-off, “Human Resources,“ which ran for two seasons on Netflix.

Kroll’s other recent credits include roles in animated films “The Secret Life of Pets 2,” “The Addams Family” and “The Bob's Burgers Movie,“ and a supporting role in the 2022 live action drama “Don't Worry Darling.”

In 2018, Kroll was one of several standup comedians who performed at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa for “Stand Up Sonoma: A Comedy Benefit,” that raised funds for survivors of the 2017 firestorm.