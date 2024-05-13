William Cole Vineyards near St. Helena will be allowed to correct code violations connected to producing more wine and accepting more visitors than permitted, the Napa County Planning Commission recently decided.

But the commissioners weren’t willing to immediately approve increases that went beyond what was needed to correct the violations, as requested by the winery.

The corrections are enabled through the county’s code compliance program, which allows winery owners to apply for use permit modifications in order to remedy code violations, putting what’s legally allowed in line with current uses.

Several wineries have, however, come to the commission over the past few years — the program came into effect in 2019 — asking to scale up wine production or visitation.

That has presented a conundrum for the commissioners, who have said they want to allow wineries to come into compliance, but don’t want to, in essence, reward them for breaking the rules.

As such, the commission decided May 1 the William Cole winery wouldn’t be authorized for its additional asks until it showed it could comply with those changes for three years. Those extra requests included:

• A request to be permitted to produce 30,000 gallons of wine annually. The winery currently produces about 22,000 gallons, 2,000 above what was allowed in its use permit.

• A request to host up to 6,500 visitors annually, with up to 125 a week and 18 each day. The winery was permitted to host 520 visitors events each year, and currently hosts 1,196.

• A separate request to bring 300 guests each year to marketing events, up from 185, though dropping the annual number of such events from eight to five.

There were a number of other requests the commissioners considered at the hearing, including adding a wastewater treatment system to the winery and a 10,000-gallon wastewater holding tank — the water would be used to irrigate vineyards — along with allowing a barn to be used for wine production and barrel storage.

Commissioner Megan Dameron said she supported bringing the winery into compliance, but didn’t want to approve the extra asks for visitation and wine production, and conversion of the barn for uses other than barrel storage.

She was the first to suggest a three-year period of compliance. The commission has applied a similar trial period of compliance to wineries in the past, including for Napa’s Vineyard 29 in November.

The other commissioners present — Andrew Mazotti was absent — said they agreed. Kara Brunzell said the planning commission has “habitually” approved the type of agreement where additional entitlements are conditional on the winery rectifying code violations first in the past.

“If they play within the rules, they get everything they want,” Brunzell said.

Jon Webb, a consultant speaking for the winery, suggested a one-year timeline. He said the new septic system is largely driven by the increased production and will cost close to $1 million.

So, he said, it would be helpful if the time was either shortened or that the winery wasn’t required to build it until they’d been approved for the increased production.

Dave Whitmer, commission chair, explained that he’d be fine with a one-year timeline. But the fundamental issue, he said, is winery leaders needing to demonstrate they understood what compliance looks like.

“It shouldn’t be seen by anyone that being out of compliance is okay, and then having additional asks at a time when we’re bringing something into compliance has been the thing that has bothered me about some applications,” he said.

