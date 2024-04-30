Highest-ranked pizza restaurants in Napa, according to Yelp

Pizza is one of those universal languages that Americans just get. Even if the styles are vastly different based on the region—like a thin wide slice from New York, a thick square cut with crispy edges from Detroit, or deep cheesy pie in a pan from Chicago—many can agree that the combination of chewy dough, tangy sauce, and gooey cheese is a true American classic.

The growing number of pizza joints is enough proof: more than 73,000 pizza restaurants were logged in the United States in 2023. Yet, with so many options to choose from, how is a pizza connoisseur supposed to know the best place to grab a slice?

There's a lot of competition out there to become the best pizza place in town, especially with people who have a lot of opinions. The aesthetic is always important to consider; maybe customers prefer a classic greasy joint with checkered tablecloths and shakers of Parmesan and red pepper flakes to douse their slice, or perhaps something artisanal with wood-fired pies served with a thoughtfully curated wine menu. Then there's the pizza itself. Is the restaurant using high-quality ingredients? Does the taste make you want to keep eating more and more?

It may seem like a lot of meticulous details, but given that Americans could eat up to 180 slices of pizza in a year, it only makes sense that all of these details are considered when choosing a go-to local spot. Thankfully, there's enough data out there to steer customers in the right direction instead of having to do the research themselves.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-ranked pizza restaurants in Napa using data from Yelp. Data is as of March 29, 2024. Businesses were selected using Yelp's ranking system, which calculates an adjusted rating value that takes into account the number of ratings as well as the rating score itself. Only restaurants with at least 25 reviews were considered.

Note: The photos in this article are stock images and do not depict the specific restaurants listed or the dishes they serve.

#19. New York Pizza Kitchen

- Rating: 2.6/5 (178 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 657 Trancas St. Napa, California

- Categories: pizza, italian, salad

#18. Round Table Pizza

- Rating: 2.7/5 (138 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 3331 Solano Ave. Napa, California

- Categories: pizza, buffets

#17. Papa Murphy's

- Rating: 2.7/5 (59 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 1800 Soscol Avenue Suite B Napa, California

- Categories: pizza

#16. Mary's Pizza Shack

- Rating: 2.8/5 (237 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 3085 Jefferson St. Napa, California

- Categories: pizza, italian

#15. Pizza Guys

- Rating: 3.0/5 (123 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 3000 Jefferson St. Napa, California

- Categories: pizza, salad, chicken wings

#14. The Food Mill

- Rating: 3.1/5 (78 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 704 Trancas St. Napa, California

- Categories: pizza, caterers, delis

#13. Mountain Mike's Pizza

- Rating: 3.1/5 (48 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 1501 Trancas St. Napa, California

- Categories: pizza, chicken wings

#12. MOD Pizza

- Rating: 3.5/5 (251 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 304 Soscol Ave. Ste A Napa, California

- Categories: fast food, pizza

#11. Forge Pizza

- Rating: 3.6/5 (496 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 155 Gasser Drive Ste B Napa, California

- Categories: pizza, beer bar

#10. Live Fire Pizza

- Rating: 3.7/5 (320 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 610 1st St. Ste 9 Napa, California

- Categories: pizza, salad, ice cream & frozen yogurt

#9. Papa Joe's Pizza

- Rating: 3.8/5 (492 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 1121 Lincoln Ave. Napa, California

- Categories: pizza

#8. Silverado Market & Bakery

- Rating: 3.8/5 (36 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 1600 Atlas Peak Road Napa, California

- Categories: beer, wine & spirits, cafes, pizza

#7. Fazerrati's Pizza

- Rating: 3.8/5 (168 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 1517 West Imola Ave. Napa, California

- Categories: pizza

#6. Azzurro Pizzeria

- Rating: 3.9/5 (544 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 1260 Main St. Napa, California

- Categories: pizza, italian

#5. Rutherford Family Pizza

- Rating: 3.9/5 (94 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 1825 Old Sonoma Road Napa, California

- Categories: pizza

#4. Filippi's Pizza Grotto

- Rating: 3.9/5 (819 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 645 1st St. Napa, California

- Categories: italian, pizza

#3. Pasta Prego

- Rating: 4.5/5 (785 reviews)

- Price level: $$$

- Address: 1502 Main St. Napa, California

- Categories: wine bars, italian, pizza

#2. Croccante Pizza

- Rating: 4.6/5 (116 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 976 Pearl St. Napa, California

- Categories: pizza, salad, chicken wings

#1. Foodshed Take Away

- Rating: 4.6/5 (342 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 3385 Old California Way Napa, California

- Categories: italian, pizza, beer, wine & spirits

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Kiersten Hickman, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 314 metros.