Yountville could become the latest Napa County municipality to ban new gas stations.

The Yountville Zoning and Design Review Board on Aug. 8 unanimously recommended the Town Council approve an ordinance that would prohibit the construction of new fuel stations. Commissioners hoped the ban would inspire further action to mitigate climate change.

“I see it as a step towards pledging solidarity with other municipalities that have a larger footprint, a larger area in which fuel stations would be permissible with application and approval,” board chair Steven Miller said at the meeting. “But here, it doesn’t seem like it is really an issue that we’re solving.”

By approving the ban on new gas stations, Yountville would follow the lead of Calistoga and American Canyon, and several Sonoma County cities. The city of Napa has a temporary ban and the Napa City Council will need to discuss how or whether to implement it permanently in the coming months.

Interest in pursuing such bans has picked up in cities across Napa and Sonoma counties following action from Petaluma, reportedly the first city to ban the construction of new gas stations in March 2021.

Similar to fellow Napa County cities, Yountville’s move toward a ban was motivated by Napa Schools For Climate Action, a local chapter of a countrywide coalition of high school students, teachers and residents pushing to reduce carbon emissions to net zero by or before 2030.

The group was successful in the past year at pushing Napa’s municipalities and Napa County to adopt resolutions and proclamations declaring a climate emergency, and, as part of that, setting nonbinding goals of reaching net-zero climate pollution by 2030. The group has more recently been pushing Napa County’s cities to formally put an end to the possibility of new gas station construction.

That was the focus when the group presented to the Yountville Town Council on June 20. And the presentation prompted the council to direct staff to come back with a ban on new gas stations.

Jim Wilson, a teacher involved in the climate group, said at the meeting Yountville has been a leader in Napa County when it comes to “climate-positive” initiatives. Banning new gas stations is consistent with the principle “first, do no further harm” to the climate, Wilson said, and clearly within the town’s goal of net-zero emissions by 2030.

“The 2030 goal post you pledged in your climate emergency declaration is not an artificial date established for aspirational or political purposes, but rather it’s grounded in unfortunate changes in climate that we simply cannot afford to ignore,” Wilson said.

Should the ban be approved by the Town Council, Yountville’s only gas station, located at 6795 Washington St., would be allowed to continue operating.

Miller said at the meeting he thought there was room in the action of banning new gas stations to inspire a greater effort to act against climate change. He suggested that banning new gas stations alone wasn’t significant without that greater push, given that gas stations essentially aren’t approved in Yountville regardless.

“It’s almost inaction because it’s not going to happen anyway,” Miller said. “So we’re not really doing anything. And I feel like if we’re going to have the conversation, we might as well do something.”

Miller suggested banning single-use water bottles, adding charging stations for electric cars and housing construction “so that people don’t have to drive 100 miles to get here to work in our restaurants and our hotels” would be significant climate actions.

“It’s frustrating to me to spend all this time talking about an action that we could take that is going to pledge solidarity with a bunch of communities that potentially will be affected by this, but we’re not one of them,” Miller said. “So we’re pledging our solidarity, but we’re doing nothing.”

Board member Michael Zagorsek said the board likely wouldn’t be having the conversation about climate action if the ordinance had not come up. That, at the very least, was a beneficial aspect of the ordinance, he said.

“I wouldn’t isolate this and say ‘well, it’s inconsequential,” Zagorsek said. “It’s consequential if we start having more conversations. To me it’s a piece of the puzzle. I don’t think we need to focus on the significance of this step beyond what it can unlock, hopefully, in the future.”

