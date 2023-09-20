A customer pumps gas at Honor Market filing station in Yountville, Wednesday, August 9, 2023. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)

The Yountville Town Council voted unanimously Tuesday to ban the construction of new gas stations, following similar local bans in Calistoga, American Canyon and several Sonoma County cities over the past few years.

Some council members said the action was somewhat symbolic in Yountville, given that there’s only one gas station in the town and a new gas station effectively wouldn’t be approved anyway.

But the council members also said it was an important starting point for the town to combat climate change.

“This is a statement ordinance,” Council member Pam Reeves said. “It is sort of a line in the sand. Maybe you could say that we’re now going to move forward in a much more accelerated way, because that’s what’s needed for the environment.”

Yountville city attorney Gary Bell explained at the meeting that the town has “permissive zoning,” which means that if a use isn’t allowed or conditionally allowed in the city’s zoning code, the presumption is the use is prohibited.

That’s true for gas stations, he said, which are essentially presumed to not be allowed throughout the city. The ordinance banning new gas stations effectively adds them to a “very short list” of expressly prohibited uses, Bell said.

Yountville Mayor Margie Mohler made a motion to delay voting on the item, given the Town Council will soon be holding study sessions — including one focused on climate — that will set up the council’s goal setting workshop.

Mohler suggested the ban could be discussed at those workshops and be further fleshed out in the context of the overall discussion about the city’s response to climate change.

But Mohler’s motion didn’t make it to a vote — the remainder of the council said they felt it was important to enact the ban sooner rather than later.

Reeves said she felt as if the natural state of government is to move slowly, and there were consequences to moving slowly when it comes to climate change.

Council member Hillery Trippe said her personal sense is that the town needs to begin taking specific actions to take on climate change. The gas station ban is small, she said, but it moves the town in a desired direction.

“The more steps we start taking, the more likely we will build momentum in lieu of further study,” Trippe said. “Which, nothing against further study, but I’m thinking especially on a countywide basis specific actions indicate our intent to begin moving in that direction.”

You can reach Staff Writer Edward Booth at 707-521-5281 or edward.booth@pressdemocrat.com.