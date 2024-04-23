It’s official: Yountville closes on former elementary school purchase

The town of Yountville has finalized its $11 million purchase of the former Yountville Elementary School campus from the Napa Valley Unified School District.

Yountville Town Manager Brad Raulston said in an email Monday the town encountered no red flags about the property during a due diligence process that had been ongoing since February, when the purchase agreement was first announced.

The school, at 6554 Yount St., last saw students in 2020. It was one of two schools closed by the district that year in response to shrinking enrollment. Since then, the town has been working to acquire the property.

Last week, Raulston announced at a Yountville Town Council meeting that town staff were nearing the finish line on the purchase by signing documents to finalize the sale. He said Monday he was almost certain the town had recorded the deed that day — and, if not, it would be recorded Tuesday.

With the purchase finalized, the town can move into the process of deciding what to do with the property. The next step is to clean up and “beautify” the site in the upcoming months, according to Raulston.

“Thankfully, the school district was good about doing a lot of this work,” Raulston said in an email. “We will come in over the next few months with another wave of clean up and initial aesthetic improvements.”

Then there will be an interim phase, involving temporary uses of the campus, while a planning process to figure out the ultimate community vision for the site moves forward.

Raulston noted that, as far as temporary uses go, staff are confident the town can get useful life out of two of the more modern buildings on campus — a multi-purpose room and the old campus library, with six classrooms.

The multi-purpose room is similar in size to the town’s community hall, so the town will be able to make use of it for recreational programming, according to Raulston. And staff are hoping to repurpose the library into a “wellness center,” which he said would include a gym and other heath-focused activities.

Raulston added that he expects the final phase of determining how to repurpose the site could take around six months to a year. That will involve public participation and outreach, he said, so community members will be able to give input on the long-term possibilities for the site.

That process has already started. On March 26, the town held an open house meeting to get feedback from community members, with much of the focus on future housing for the site.

The town previously said in a press release that their vision for the site “is to create an immediate impact while planning a balanced project that includes a park, civic uses, and workforce housing.”

