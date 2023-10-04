Following Yountville resident complaints earlier this year about several large, notable trees that had been cut down, the Yountville Town Council voted unanimously Tuesday to strengthen the town’s tree preservation and management ordinance by hiring a consulting town arborist and increasing public notice of tree removals.

Diana Levine, assistant planner, said during the town council session that when a tree removal permit is submitted, a notice will — under the approved ordinance — be sent to all property owners within 300 feet of the tree in question.

Town staff will also take public comments on the proposal during a 10-day comment period, and those will be considered alongside the permit application.

Additionally, consulting town arborist Tony Walcott — who has previously worked with the cities of Albany and San Francisco as an urban forester — will also be added into the process. Under the new ordinance, Walcott will carry out reports related to the tree removal permit applications instead of an applicant-hired arborist. And those requesting removal permits will need to pay for the work carried out by Walcott.

Walcott will also provide his expertise on shaping the ordinance in the future.

Town manager Brad Raulston said town leaders have been talking about a two-step or three-step process for updating the ordinance, and the second update will be coming in the near future.

“We knew we needed someone like Tony here to advise the council in order to get to that next step,” Raulston said.

Raulston noted, however, that whatever changes the city makes to its local rules around trees, laws governing utilities such as PG&E, as well as state housing laws, will trump the local rules.

“That’s something the council and community needs to be aware of because in some cases trees are coming down outside of our control,” Raulston said.

Council members brought up several aspects of tree removal that still needed to be discussed, but they said they favored moving forward with the amendments.

Walcott said at the meeting that the town needs to work through the ordinance step by step to improve it. He suggested definitions — such as defining a tree — be added on as a first step.

“Then, when we change things in the ordinances, the terminology at least is understood,” Walcott said.

