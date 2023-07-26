The Sonoma County Fire District has found fireworks to be the cause of a late Tuesday fire that burned 1.1 acres in an empty lot near downtown Windsor.

An unidentified caller reported the blaze at 7:53 p.m., fire officials said Wednesday.

[Español abajo] 🔥Vegetation fire in Windsor, related to illegal firework use. Last night, 7/25 at 7:53pm Sonoma County... Posted by Sonoma County Fire District on Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Three stations responded with two type 1 or regular engines, two type 3 or wildland firefighting engines, two water tenders and one battalion chief—about 14 crew members.

Officials said because it was a vegetation fire during fire season a full wildland response was requested from the fire district. The Windsor, Windsor West and Larkfield stations all responded.

They arrived to the east edge of downtown Windsor, at 125 Windsor River Road, where the fire was burning in a vacant lot next to a McDonald’s restaurant.

Initially there was concern the flames could spread to nearby buildings. Once crews arrived and assessed the area, they scaled back their response–canceling helicopter support from Sonoma County 1.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.8115237&lat=38.5475696&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The lot was barren, so no injuries or damaged structures were reported. The fire happened when it was still light out and was witnessed by many, officials said. No one was evacuated and no roads were closed. Crews were on the scene for an hour, until 20:57 according the Sonoma County Fire District, or 8:57 p.m. for those who aren’t used to military time.

Officials told The Press Democrat the fire was caused by fireworks.

Windsor Square Investor II LP owns the burned 1 acre lot at 9100 Richardson Street, Philip Richardson told the Press Democrat. Richardson is listed at a general partner of the investment group based in Tiburon.

It is unclear if Richardson has a vegetation management plan in place. But. he said there are plans to build a 30 unit apartment building on the lot in the coming months.

The burned lot had dry grass about 3 feet tall at the time of the fire according to the district. The fire district does ask people to cut their grasses early and often–recommending vegetation be 4 inches or less.

Sonoma County Fire District is working with the Windsor Police Department to try to find the culprit.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Kathryn Styer Martínez is a reporting intern for the Press Democrat. She can be reached at kathryn.styermartinez@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5337.