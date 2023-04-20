$1.5 million lottery ticket bought in Bay Area city remains unclaimed

A Powerball ticket worth $1.5 million will expire in four days with no money going to a winner if nobody steps up to claim it, California Lottery officials said Tuesday.

The ticket was purchased in October at the Mobil gas station (formerly 76) at 15380 Los Gatos Blvd. in Los Gatos, a South Bay town, about 54 miles south of San Francisco.

While there were not any tickets that matched all six numbers in the Oct. 26 drawing, there were two tickets that matched five numbers: the unclaimed one bought in Los Gatos and another purchased in Southern California that has already been claimed.

The unclaimed winning ticket matched the numbers 19-36-37-46-56 and is missing only the red Powerball number 24.

"Powerball winners in California who match five numbers have 180 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize," the California Lottery said. "If nobody submits a claim in time, the $1.5 million prize money will instead go to public schools in California in line with the Lottery's mission."