1 arrested, 5 injured in suspected DUI crash in Clearlake Oaks

A Pacifica man was airlifted to a hospital on Saturday with severe injuries and then arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after a four-vehicle wreck in Clearlake Oaks, the California Highway Patrol said.

The man, Stephen Williams, 37, was headed west on Highway 20 “at a high rate of speed” in his Toyota Highlander when he rear-ended a Toyota Prius near the intersection with Sulphur Bank Drive, the CHP said in a news release.

Both vehicles then veered into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with one other vehicle each, the CHP said.

Three Grass Valley women in a Jeep Grand Cherokee that Williams’ car smashed into were flown to UC Davis Medical Center. One of them was severely injured and the others had minor injuries, according to the CHP.

An Oakland man driving the Prius had minor injuries, the release said. The driver of a fourth vehicle involved in the wreck was not injured.

After his trip to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, Williams was arrested by CHP officers “who observed signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication,” the release said.

