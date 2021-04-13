1 arrested, 6 injured in Highway 101 crash on Saturday

A three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on Highway 101 in Santa Rosa resulted in one man’s arrest on suspicion of drunk driving and a woman's transport to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, the CHP said in a news release.

The crash, reported at 4:08 p.m., occurred on the northbound side of the highway just past Golf Course Drive.

Heavy traffic had brought vehicles to a stop, but a driver of a Chevy Silverado failed to slow down and slammed into a Toyota Corolla at a high rate of speed, according to the news release. The Toyota was pushed forward, striking the Mazda 3 stopped immediately in front of it.

The driver of the Chevy, Augustin Delariva, 29, of Santa Rosa, did not remain at the scene, the CHP said. He instead stopped at the off-ramp for Santa Rosa Avenue, where CHP officers contacted him. He was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI, felony hit and run and misdemeanors related to a previous DUI conviction, the agency said.

Drivers and passengers in the cars that were struck suffered injuries. Redwood City resident Lourdes Velasquez, 57, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. CHP Officer David deRutte said Velasquez was then transported over the weekend to Stanford Hospital, though he had no update Tuesday on her current condition.

Velasquez was one of four passengers in the Toyota, in addition to driver Katya Herrera, 38, of Carmichael, who was taken to Kaiser with moderate injuries, the release said. Herrera’s three other passengers — Ivone Palencia, Manuel Palencia and Cindy Lagos, all from Redwood City — all suffered major but non-life-threatening injuries.

Israel Delgado, 39, of Santa Rosa, was the driver of the Mazda struck by Herrera’s vehicle. He reported minor injuries, the CHP said.

Delariva was held in the Sonoma County Jail Tuesday on $100,000 bail.

