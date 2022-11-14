1 arrested after Santa Rosa police chase reaches 70 mph in residential areas, city streets

A San Leadro man was arrested this weekend following a 20-mile car chase through the streets and residential areas of southwest Santa Rosa, police said Sunday.

Ivin Prince, 33, was arrested on suspicion of evading police officers and violating his post-release community supervision, which he was under in Alameda County, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Kevin Naugle said.

There were no reports of any injuries or property damage during the chase.

Authorities said a police officer assigned to a special anti-DUI detail spotted a silver Ford sedan at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday. It was was traveling very fast and the officer attempted to pull it over at Guerneville Road and Lance Drive.

The driver, though, did not stop and continued traveling south, leading responding police through southwest Santa Rosa, authorities said, adding that the chase reached speeds of about 70 mph on streets such as Dutton Avenue, Corby Avenue and Hearn Avenue.

The driver eventually merged onto southbound Highway 101, traveling at speeds of about 115 mph through Rohnert Park and Cotati, officials said.

When the vehicle reached northern Petaluma, it hit a spike strip that had been set up by the California Highway Patrol. The strip punctured the front two tires of the Ford, causing the driver to take the Petaluma Boulevard North exit, where it then stopped at a Chevron gas station.

Prince, who police identified as the car’s driver, was arrested and booked at about 11:50 p.m. at the Sonoma County jail. His bail was set at $20,000.

