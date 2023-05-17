1 arrested on suspicion of murder in Lake County stabbing

Sheriff’s deputies found a man with a stab wound after responding to a 911 call in Lakeport.|
JEREMY HAY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 17, 2023, 6:45AM
A woman was arrested in Lake County on Tuesday on suspicion of murder, authorities said.

Melinda Fred, 39, faces charges in connection with the stabbing death of Christopher Aaron Burrows, said Lake County Sheriff’s Lt. Lucas Bingham in a news release.

Sheriff’s deputies responding to a 4:40 a.m. Tuesday 911 call that someone had been stabbed on Red Feather Lane in Lakeport found Burrows on the ground with a stab wound, Bingham said.

Life-saving measures failed and Burrows was declared dead at the scene, Bingham said.

Further information about Burrows was not immediately available.

After an investigation that included reviews of surrounding video surveillance, detectives questioned Fred and then arrested her, Bingham said.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation can contact Sheriff’s Det. Dean Preader by email at Dean.Preader@lakecountyca.gov or 707-262-4231.

