Santa Rosa driver, 18, arrested in death of Clearlake cyclist

Johnny Leon-Rojas, 18, of Santa Rosa was arrested Jan. 17 on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, police said.|
MYA CONSTANTINO
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 23, 2023, 6:24PM
A Santa Rosa man has been arrested after a bicyclist was found dead Jan. 17 in southeast Clearlake, according to Clearlake police.

At about 5:45 p.m., police responded to a report of a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian on Boyles Avenue near 26th Avenue, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found a blue Toyota Tundra and a bicycle, whose rider, Edward Quinones, 48, of Clearlake was pronounced dead on scene.

Police hadn’t seen a fatal collision in that area since 2018, according to Chief Tim Hobbs.

Leon-Rojas was booked into the Lake County Jail. According to Lake County records Monday, he’s no longer in custody.

A cause for the collision is still under investigation, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, contact Sgt. Perreault by email at mperreault@clearlakepd.org or by phone at 707-994-8251

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.

Mya Constantino

General Assignment/Features Reporter

Stories can inspire you, make you laugh, cry and sometimes, heal. I love a feature story that can encapsulate all of those things. I cover the interesting people that exist around us, art and music that move us and the hidden gems that make Sonoma County pretty cool. Let's explore those things together.

