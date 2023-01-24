Santa Rosa driver, 18, arrested in death of Clearlake cyclist
A Santa Rosa man has been arrested after a bicyclist was found dead Jan. 17 in southeast Clearlake, according to Clearlake police.
Johnny Leon-Rojas, 18, of Santa Rosa was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter.
At about 5:45 p.m., police responded to a report of a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian on Boyles Avenue near 26th Avenue, according to police.
When officers arrived, they found a blue Toyota Tundra and a bicycle, whose rider, Edward Quinones, 48, of Clearlake was pronounced dead on scene.
Police hadn’t seen a fatal collision in that area since 2018, according to Chief Tim Hobbs.
Leon-Rojas was booked into the Lake County Jail. According to Lake County records Monday, he’s no longer in custody.
A cause for the collision is still under investigation, police said.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, contact Sgt. Perreault by email at mperreault@clearlakepd.org or by phone at 707-994-8251
You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com.
Mya Constantino
General Assignment/Features Reporter

