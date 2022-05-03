1 critically injured following shooting in southwest Santa Rosa

Authorities took a “possible suspect” into custody Monday afternoon after Santa Rosa police found a critically injured person lying near the intersection of Sunset and McMinn avenues.

Reported to 911 dispatchers shortly before 3:30 p.m., the victim had been shot at least once, officials said.

He was rushed to an area hospital, where he was in critical condition “with life-threatening injuries,” according to a Nixle alert issued by Santa Rosa police.

Based on the nature of the incident and because they are actively investigating the shooting, authorities declined late Monday to release any additional information about the victim or the possible suspect.

The suspect was last seen running southbound on McMinn Avenue, according to the alert.

About 15 minutes after the shooting was reported, a Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy found a person who matched the suspect’s description, in the area of Gloria Drive and West Avenue.

The SRPD’s Violent Crimes Team is now investigating.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information that would assist with the investigation is encouraged to contact SRPD through the agency’s online Tip Line: www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.

If you live in this area, please check surveillance cameras for any footage that would assist with the investigation. You can also provide information by contacting the SRPD Violent Crimes Team at (707) 543-3590.