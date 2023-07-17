One man was killed and another injured this weekend in Cloverdale after an ATV crashed through a wire fence and into a power pole, officials said.

According to a post on the official Facebook page belonging to the California Highway Patrol’s Santa Rosa Office, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday night, while the passenger suffered minor injuries.

The CHP described the driver as a 40-year-old Cloverdale resident. The passenger was described only as the driver’s 71-year-old uncle.

Neither rider was wearing a helmet, according to the post.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. Saturday at a property on River Road near Highland Ranch Road in Cloverdale. The identities of the deceased man and the injured man have not been publicly released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

