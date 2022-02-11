1 dead, 1 injured after shooting near San Francisco's Great Highway

One person was killed and another injured in a shooting in San Francisco's Sunset District near the Great Highway early Thursday morning, police said.

The San Francisco Police Department responded to a report of a shooting just before 1 a.m. on the 4600 block of Irving Street, about two blocks from the Great Highway, the department said in a statement.

On the scene, police said they found a man with a gunshot wound who had exchanged gunfire in a shootout. The suspect was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and arrested, police said.

Twenty minutes later, police responded to a report of another suspect with a gunshot wound in a stationary vehicle on the Great Highway near Skyline Boulevard, the department said.

Officers and medics performed life-saving measures, but the man succumbed to his injuries and died, the statement said.

The preliminary investigation revealed the man was wounded at the shootout on Irving and drove to the Great Highway, police said.