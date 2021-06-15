1 dead, 1 injured in small plane crash near Truckee

TRUCKEE — A small airplane crashed Tuesday in the Sierra Nevada near Truckee and responding deputies found one occupant dead and another injured, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

The plane was reported down in Martis Valley at 10:45 a.m., the office said.

The Cirrus SR20 went down after taking off from Truckee Tahoe Airport and there was no fire, the airport said on its website.

The National Transportation Safety Board said an investigator was expected to arrive on the scene Wednesday morning.

Cirrus SR20s are single-engine aircraft equipped with a parachute system that can be deployed during an emergency.