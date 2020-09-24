1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Ukiah shooting

A Ukiah man was arrested Wednesday morning on suspicion of killing his stepson and seriously wounding his stepson’s husband after a family dispute over the property where the three lived ended with gunfire, authorities said.

Thomas Dean Jones, 65, surrendered himself to Mendocino County deputies and CHP officers on the front porch of his Twining Road home, located southeast of Ukiah and near the community of Talmage, Mendocino Sheriff’s Capt. Gregory Van Patten said.

Dispatchers sent authorities to the area after receiving a 911 call at 8:07 a.m. about a shooting, Van Patten said.

Jones’ stepson, a 44-year-old man who was not identified by authorities, was found shot to death at the home, Van Patten said.

The stepson’s spouse, a 28-year-old man, was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after the shooting as well. He was still alive Wednesday afternoon, Van Patten said.

An initial investigation revealed a fight broke out on the front porch Wednesday morning about the stepson’s plans to build an additional housing unit on the property, something Jones did not approve, Van Patten said.

“There was a conversation today in which the stepson, the 44-year-old, made it quite clear that that was the direction he was going to pick and it upset the 65-year-old to where it resulted in the shooting,” Van Patten said.

While Van Patten could not provide a specific timeline for what happened during the shooting, he did say it appeared both victims were close to each other when the gunfire broke out in front of the home.

A family member was on the property at the time of the shooting, but it was not yet clear whether that person witnessed the gunfire or only its aftermath, Van Patten said.

Jones was booked into the Mendocino County Jail on suspicion of four felonies: homicide, attempted murder, being armed during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon, Van Patten said.

Jones, who was ineligible for release from jail on bail, has a prior conviction that prohibits him from owning a gun, Van Patten said, though he said he did not know what the prior conviction was for.

