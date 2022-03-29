1 dead, 2 injured in Highway 20 crash in Mendocino County

A 49-year-old Ukiah woman was killed in a crash Monday night after the Mini Cooper she was driving spun out on Highway 20, colliding with two other vehicles, authorities said.

Two others were injured in the crash, which happened while it was raining at about 5:30 p.m. east of Potter Valley Road, according to a report from the California Highway Patrol.

The Mendocino County highway was closed in both directions for more than an hour following the incident.

Authorities on Monday did not release the name of the driver who died, saying they were working on notifying her family members.

Investigators who pieced together details of the crash based on dashboard camera footage and statements from witnesses and people involved believe the woman was driving east on Highway 20 in her 2003 Mini Cooper when she hit standing water in the road.

The Mini Cooper lost traction and spun into the westbound lane, colliding with the driver’s side of a 2018 Toyota Tacoma, which also lost control and spun out, the CHP said.

The Mini Cooper continued to spin and the right rear side of the car hit the front of a 2019 Ford Explorer that was directly behind the Tacoma in the westbound lane, according to the CHP.

Passing drivers stopped and pulled the woman and her passenger from the Mini Cooper.

The woman died at the scene. Her passenger, a 60-year-old Ukiah man, had major injuries, the CHP said.

The 49-year-old Clearlake man driving the Explorer also had injuries, which the CHP described as moderate.

The driver of the Tacoma, a 66-year-old Portland, Oregon, man, was not injured, the CHP said.

Investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.

The CHP is asking anyone with information about the collision to call its Ukiah office at 707-467-4420.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.