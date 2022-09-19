1 dead, 5 hurt in suspected DUI crash in Central California

KERMAN — A suspected DUI driver was among five people injured in a head-on crash that killed another motorist in Central California, authorities said.

The 27-year-old suspect was alone in a 2003 Honda that collided with a 2017 Acura shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday near Kerman, west of Fresno, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Investigators believe the Honda veered into the oncoming lane, directly into the path of the Acura, the Fresno Bee reported Sunday.

The driver of the Acura, a 21-year-old woman from Mendota, died at the scene, the highway patrol said. All four of her passengers were hospitalized, three with major injuries and one with minor injuries, officials said.

The Honda's driver was arrested at a hospital on suspicion of DUI and vehicular manslaughter, the Bee said.

The roadway was closed until 2 a.m. Sunday during the investigation.