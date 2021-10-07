1 dead after Sonoma County Transit bus and pickup collide near Guerneville

One person died after a Sonoma County Transit bus and a pickup collided on Thursday east of Guerneville, authorities said.

The crash was reported just before noon in front of Korbel Winery at 13250 River Road, said California Highway Patrol Officer David deRutte.

The westbound lane of River Road is closed and traffic is being routed along Odd Fellows Park Road. Large vehicles are not advised on the detour. The eastbound lane remains open, the CHP said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

