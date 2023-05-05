1 dead and 6 hospitalized after Sacramento crash involving reportedly stolen vehicle

An 18-year-old woman was killed and six other people were taken to hospitals, five of them with serious injuries including two children, after a crash Thursday afternoon in Sacramento’s Valley Hi / North Laguna neighborhood involving a suspected stolen vehicle, authorities said.

A sedan collided with a pickup truck shortly before 4:30 p.m. near Franklin Boulevard and Calvine Road, authorities said.

Fire crews extricated seven total patients from the two vehicles, the Cosumnes Community Service District Fire Department said in a social media post. All seven occupants were taken to hospitals, where one woman was pronounced dead.

Two juvenile passengers in the allegedly stolen vehicle were taken to hospitals in critical but stable condition, the Sacramento Police Department said in a statement, and a man in the vehicle was hospitalized in critical condition.

Two occupants of the other vehicle were hospitalized, also in critical but stable condition, Sacramento police said. An additional passenger in the vehicle suffered moderate injuries.

The incident began when an Elk Grove police officer spotted a vehicle that had been reported as stolen traveling northbound in heavy traffic on Franklin Boulevard near Laguna Boulevard, Elk Grove Police Department spokeswoman Officer Cristina Gonzalez said.

The patrol officer never initiated a pursuit nor activated her lights or sirens, but the stolen vehicle “took off,” Gonzalez said, presumably after its driver noticed the police vehicle.

The vehicle then ended up crashing in Sacramento Police Department jurisdiction, Gonzalez said.

An 18-year-old woman suffered fatal injuries in the two-vehicle crash. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified her as Demetrianna Duncan.

The Sacramento Police Department is investigating the crash.