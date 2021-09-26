1 dead following shooting outside Santa Rosa nightclub

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect or suspects in the fatal weekend shooting of a man outside a Santa Rosa nightclub, authorities announced Sunday.

Shortly after 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Santa Rosa police were called to the 1900 block of Sebastopol Road after a report of a man who had been shot multiple times, according to a Nixle alert issued early Sunday by the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Responding officers found the man in the parking lot and began providing medical assistance until fire and ambulance personnel arrived.

The wounded man was rushed to an area hospital where he later died, officials said, adding that his identity would not be released until after next of kin had been notified.

Investigators said the victim was in the parking when he was approached by two people, armed with handguns, who shot at him multiple times.

“The victim was struck multiple times,” according to the news alert. “He fell to the ground and the suspects fled the area.”

As of Sunday, Santa Rosa Police continue to investigate the homicide and are looking for anyone who witnessed this shooting or who has information that would assist with their case.

Anyone with information about the investigation is encouraged to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department through its online tip line: www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund. The reward is for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved in this homicide.

The Santa Rosa Police Department case number for this incident is 21-10783.

