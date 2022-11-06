1 dead in Cloverdale crash, suspected DUI driver arrested

A Geyserville man, who authorities said has multiple misdemeanor DUI convictions dating back to 2015, was arrested Saturday night in connection with a DUI-related crash that killed a person, the California Highway Patrol announced Sunday.

Isaac Diaz-Flores, 32, was arrested on suspicion of committing multiple offenses, including murder, gross vehicular manslaughter, felony DUI and delaying/resisting arrest, officials said in a post on the CHP Santa Rosa’s official Facebook page.

The murder charge, authorities said, was included because of Diaz-Flores’ previous misdemeanor convictions. According to court records, Diaz-Flores has at least three misdemeanor DUI convictions in Sonoma County, which took place between 2015 and 2018.

Authorities said a passenger was thrown from a vehicle that crashed into a tree shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday off Geyserville Avenue south of Zanzi Lane.

Investigators believe Diaz-Flores was the driver and, along with another passenger in the car, fled on foot after the crash.

Personnel with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office and the Cloverdale Police Department conducted a search and found Diaz-Flores and the passenger walking in the area of Asti and Dutcher Creek roads.

The passenger thrown from the car suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP.

Authorities have yet to release that person’s name.

Diaz-Flores was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, where he was checked for injuries, according to the CHP. He was later released from the hospital and booked into the Sonoma County jail.

The other passenger, who authorities did not identify, was not arrested.

