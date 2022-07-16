1 dead in shooting at SF Bay Area shopping center

One man died in a shooting early Friday morning at a San Jose shopping center, officials said.

Police received a report of the shooting at the Plant shopping at Monterey Road and Curter Aveneue at 6 a.m., the San Jose Police Department said on Twitter. Most if not all the businesses at the shopping center were closed at the time of the incident, police said.

The victim was declared dead at the scene, police said.

The San Jose Police Department is investigating the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident. The victim's identity will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office after next of kin are notified.

The shooting marks the 22nd homicide of the year in San Jose, police said in a news release.

The Plant is a popular open-air shopping center with more than four dozen retailers including Home Depot, Best Buy and Target. It's located seven minutes from downtown San Jose.

Anyone with information can call the department's homicide unit at 408-277-5283. You can also submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org.