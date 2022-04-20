Subscribe

1 dead in small plane crash along Los Angeles freeway

ASSOCIATED PRESS
April 20, 2022, 2:30PM

LOS ANGELES — A small airplane crashed alongside a Los Angeles freeway Wednesday and one person was found dead inside the wreck, authorities said.

Firefighters searched the wreckage and found no other victims, said Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart.

The plane was reported down shortly after noon. Wreckage came to rest among trees on an embankment along Interstate 210 in the Sylmar area of the northern San Fernando Valley.

There was no fire and a small fuel leak was contained, Stewart said.

The origin of the aircraft and its destination were not known. The crash site was a few miles from Whiteman Airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board was responding to investigate, Stewart said.

Sylmar is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of downtown Los Angeles.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette