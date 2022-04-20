1 dead in small plane crash along Los Angeles freeway

LOS ANGELES — A small airplane crashed alongside a Los Angeles freeway Wednesday and one person was found dead inside the wreck, authorities said.

Firefighters searched the wreckage and found no other victims, said Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart.

The plane was reported down shortly after noon. Wreckage came to rest among trees on an embankment along Interstate 210 in the Sylmar area of the northern San Fernando Valley.

There was no fire and a small fuel leak was contained, Stewart said.

The origin of the aircraft and its destination were not known. The crash site was a few miles from Whiteman Airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board was responding to investigate, Stewart said.

Sylmar is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of downtown Los Angeles.