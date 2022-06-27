Roblar Fire grows to 38 acres in west Sonoma County, 25% contained

A grass fire that ignited in west Sonoma County on Monday afternoon has grown to about 38 acres and is 25% contained, Cal Fire officials said.

Called the Roblar Fire, the blaze is burning in the area of Roblar Road and Canfield Road, southwest of Rohnert Park. Driven by wind, it’s spreading from west to east, said Cal Fire Public Information Officer Tom Knebht.

No evacuations have been ordered, according to Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Misti Wood.

The fire was reported shortly before 2:30 p.m. and the cause is unknown, a Cal Fire dispatcher said.

New Incident: #RoblarFire off Roblar Road & Canfield Road, southwest of Rohnert park in Sonoma County is 30 acres. @CALFIRELNU https://t.co/YziKmIDkcW pic.twitter.com/kaa3FsqFS3 — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 27, 2022

Smoke from the fire was visible as far away as Santa Rosa, Cotati, Petaluma and Rohnert Park, but there was no threat to homes in those cities, according to alerts from city officials.

There is a fire at Roblar Rd & Canfield Rd in the unincorporated part of Petaluma. Heavy smoke has drifted into Santa Rosa, but there is no threat to Santa Rosa residence. Please follow Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa for more information. https://t.co/BjXalkQoUU — Santa Rosa Police (@SantaRosaPolice) June 27, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.