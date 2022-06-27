Roblar Fire grows to 38 acres in west Sonoma County, 25% contained
A grass fire that ignited in west Sonoma County on Monday afternoon has grown to about 38 acres and is 25% contained, Cal Fire officials said.
Called the Roblar Fire, the blaze is burning in the area of Roblar Road and Canfield Road, southwest of Rohnert Park. Driven by wind, it’s spreading from west to east, said Cal Fire Public Information Officer Tom Knebht.
No evacuations have been ordered, according to Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Misti Wood.
The fire was reported shortly before 2:30 p.m. and the cause is unknown, a Cal Fire dispatcher said.
Smoke from the fire was visible as far away as Santa Rosa, Cotati, Petaluma and Rohnert Park, but there was no threat to homes in those cities, according to alerts from city officials.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.
Alana Minkler
Breaking news & general assignment reporter, The Press Democrat
The world is filled with stories that inspire compassion, wonder, laughs and even tears. As a Press Democrat reporter covering breaking news, tribes and youth, it’s my goal to give others a voice to share these stories.
