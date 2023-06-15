One person drowned and four others were rescued this week after they were thrown from their raft into the swollen and fast-moving Kern River, Tulare County authorities said.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the county's rivers and creeks are especially dangerous now due to the amount of water flowing downstream, the result of heavy rains this past winter.

Deputies responded to an emergency call in the Ant Canyon area near Kernville around 5:30 p.m., authorities said in a news release. The five fell out of their raft after losing their equipment in the water.

Swiftwater rescue team members from the Tulare and Kern county sheriff's departments worked together to pull four people out of the river while attempting to retrieve the body of the fifth on Wednesday, officials said. The person who drowned was not immediately identified.

The body of the person was found but remained in the river as of Thursday afternoon, said sheriff's Lt. Kevin Kemmerling. The raft was partially submerged in the rushing water and not easily accessible to the rescue teams.

"It is an extremely dangerous environment," Kemmerling said.

Crews are trying to determine if they can recover the body, but they have also requested assistance from the California Air National Guard, Kemmerling said.

The rafters are considered professionals, Kemmerling said, and the area where they went into the water is considered Class 4 rapids, which experienced rafters can usually navigate.

But as a result of winter downpours and a massive snowpack that is now melting, the water is colder and faster than usual and the public should avoid area waterways, authorities said.