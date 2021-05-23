1 hurt, several families displaced in 2-alarm Burt Street blaze
Authorities on Sunday continued to investigate the cause of a 2-alarm blaze that injured one person and displaced several families late Saturday from an apartment complex on Burt Street in southeast Santa Rosa.
One person suffered minor smoke inhalation, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department, and families from 10 apartments were displaced by the blaze that began at the Vineyard Garden Apartments shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
Officials believe the blaze began in a corner apartment on a lower floor.
When firefighters arrived on scene they spotted “significant fire” coming from the first and second floors of the building at 240 Burt St., according to a post on the department’s Twitter feed.
Fire personnel also administered oxygen to a dog that was rescued from one of the apartments.
Of the 10 units deemed uninhabitable, four sustained heavy damage, officials said, while gas and electricity were knocked out to the remaining six.
