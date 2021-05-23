1 hurt, several families displaced in 2-alarm Burt Street blaze

Authorities on Sunday continued to investigate the cause of a 2-alarm blaze that injured one person and displaced several families late Saturday from an apartment complex on Burt Street in southeast Santa Rosa.

One person suffered minor smoke inhalation, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department, and families from 10 apartments were displaced by the blaze that began at the Vineyard Garden Apartments shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Santa Rosa city firefighter Mike Johnson comforts and gives oxygen to Appa, after Johnson rescued the pup from an apartment fire on Burt Ave. in Santa Rosa, Saturday night May 22, 2021. Appa was taken to an emergency vet to be checked out. The fire displaced several families who sought help from the Red Cross. (Kent Porter / Santa Rosa Press Democrat) 2021

Officials believe the blaze began in a corner apartment on a lower floor.

When firefighters arrived on scene they spotted “significant fire” coming from the first and second floors of the building at 240 Burt St., according to a post on the department’s Twitter feed.

Fire personnel also administered oxygen to a dog that was rescued from one of the apartments.

Of the 10 units deemed uninhabitable, four sustained heavy damage, officials said, while gas and electricity were knocked out to the remaining six.

