1 in 6 Gen Z adults are LGBT. And this number could continue to grow

Jasper Swartz recently realized that nearly all of their friends are "queer in some way."

They were eight years old when same-sex marriage became legal in Maryland, about 12 when they realized they were attracted to girls, and 14 when they came out as nonbinary, using they/them pronouns. Jasper grew up scrolling through gay memes on Instagram and following transgender influencers on YouTube. They attended a diverse public middle school in Montgomery County, Md., that taught lessons about sexual orientation and gender identity in health class.

"But at that point," Jasper said, "I was already familiar with the stuff they were teaching."

Jasper is a member of Generation Z, a group of young Americans that is breaking from binary notions of gender and sexuality - and is far more likely than older generations to identify as something other than heterosexual.

One in six adults in Generation Z identifies as LGBT, according to survey data released early Wednesday from Gallup, providing some of the most detailed and up-to-date estimates yet on the size and makeup of the nation's LGBT population.

Gallup's latest survey data, based on more than 15,000 interviews conducted throughout 2020 with Americans aged 18 and older, found that 5.6% of U.S. adults identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender, up from 4.5% in Gallup's findings based on 2017 data.

At a time when the majority of Americans support gay rights, more than half a decade after the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage, it's clear that a growing percentage of the U.S. population identifies as LGBT, Gallup's researchers said. What's less clear is why. Is it because of a real shift in sexual orientation and gender identity? Or is it because of a greater willingness among young people to identify as LGBT?

If the latter is true, it's possible the latest findings are undercounting the actual size of the population, Gallup said. Moreover, the 2020 survey data only captures the oldest segment of Generation Z, those ages 18 to 23.

"As we see more Gen Z become adults, we may see that number go up," said Gallup senior editor Jeff Jones.

Phillip Hammack, a psychology professor and director of the Sexual and Gender Diversity Laboratory at the University of California, Santa Cruz, said the Gallup findings are "extremely exciting," and are consistent with his own research about young people identifying as LGBT in California.

A key reason for this growth is the internet, he said. When Hammack was coming out in the 1990s, there was no YouTube, no Instagram, no easy way to research sexuality or gender outside of a library or a Gay-Straight Alliance group. Today's teenagers have all this information at their fingertips.

"The rigid lines around gender and sexuality are just opening up for everybody," Hammack said. "Young people are just doing it. ... They're leading this revolution, and they're forcing scientists to take a closer look."

- - -

Unlike Gallup's surveys in previous years, which simply asked respondents to answer "yes" or "no" to whether they identify as LGBT, the 2020 survey allowed respondents to give a greater level of detail about their identity.

The findings provide a window into the largest subset of LGBT Americans, a group that Hammack calls "the silent majority of the LGBT community": Bisexual people.

More than half of LGBT adults identify as bisexual, the Gallup survey data found, while a quarter say they are gay, 12% identify as lesbian, 11% as transgender and 3% as another term, such as queer. (Respondents could select multiple responses.) That means 3.1% of Americans identify as bisexual.

And in Generation Z, bisexual people make up an even greater share of the LGBT community - 72% said they identify as bisexual. This means that nearly 12% of all Gen Z adults identify as bisexual, and about 2% each identify as gay, lesbian or transgender.

In comparison, about half of millennials who identify as LGBT say they are bisexual, while in older age groups, identifying as bisexual is about as common as identifying as gay or lesbian.

Despite making up such a large proportion of the LGBT population, bisexual people still face pervasive stigma from both within and outside of the community, Hammack said. Some of this stigma is rooted in notions that people are either gay or straight, and in messaging during the 20th century that focused on biological "born this way" arguments for gay rights.

"Post-marriage equality, we're liberated now," Hammack said. "Legitimacy of sexual diversity has kind of arrived, and people recognize that."

But bisexual adults are much less likely than gays and lesbians to be "out" to the important people in their lives, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of survey data from Stanford University. And among bisexual people with partners, almost nine in 10 are married or in a relationship with someone of the opposite sex, Pew found.