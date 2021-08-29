Driver in crash near Frog Woman Rock airlifted to hospital

The driver of a van that crashed near Frog Woman Rock in Mendocino County on Saturday was flown to a hospital with minor injuries, authorities said.

CHP dispatchers received a call at 9:45 p.m. Saturday about the van, which was located off the roadway along Highway 101, near mile post marker 5.5, authorities said.

The driver was airlifted to a hospital in Vacaville, the CHP said.

On Facebook, concerned Cloverdale residents who posted that they were driving by the crash said they spotted a body bag and “another being lifted by a helicopter.”

Despite what motorists say they saw, the CHP said Sunday that the crash was not fatal and only one person was injured.

Dispatchers did not have any information about what witnesses might have seen at the crash site, other than the injured person being airlifted to a hospital.

Additional details were not immediately available.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5220. On Twitter @searchingformya