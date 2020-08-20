1 injured in west Windsor shooting

A person was shot in a residential west Windsor neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting was reported to the agency at Buckingham Drive just south of the Cali Calmecac Language Academy at 2:15 p.m., Sonoma County Sheriff’s Sgt. Juan Valencia said in a text message.

One person was wounded and taken to a nearby hospital.

Detectives with the agency’s violent crimes unit were investigating the shooting Wednesday afternoon. No additional information was immediately available, Valencia said.

