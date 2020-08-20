Subscribe

1 injured in west Windsor shooting

NASHELLY CHAVEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 19, 2020, 6:18PM
Updated 2 hours ago

A person was shot in a residential west Windsor neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting was reported to the agency at Buckingham Drive just south of the Cali Calmecac Language Academy at 2:15 p.m., Sonoma County Sheriff’s Sgt. Juan Valencia said in a text message.

One person was wounded and taken to a nearby hospital.

Detectives with the agency’s violent crimes unit were investigating the shooting Wednesday afternoon. No additional information was immediately available, Valencia said.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine