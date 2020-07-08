Subscribe

1 killed, 1 injured in small plane crash near Lake Tahoe

ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 7, 2020, 7:58PM
Updated 3 hours ago

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — A small plane crashed Tuesday near South Lake Tahoe, killing one person on board and leaving another with major injuries, authorities said.

The single-engine Cessna crashed shortly before 3:30 p.m. in a wooded area in uninincorporated Meyers about two miles southwest of Lake Tahoe Airport, officials said.

The blue-and-white plane was found crumpled and upside down near trees near Rainbow Road and Highway 89, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.

The injured person was taken to a hospital in Reno, Nevada.

