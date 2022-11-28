1 killed, 4 wounded after shooter fired into crowd at Florida A&M University, police say

MIAMI — A gunman fired at least a dozen shots into a crowd, killing one and wounding four others, including a 16-year-old boy, at an outdoor basketball court on Florida A&M University’s campus in Tallahassee, police said.

Tallahassee police said Monday afternoon the motive of the shooting and the intended target is unclear. No arrests have been made.

The gunfire erupted around 4:30 p.m. Sunday when the courts were filled with more than a dozen people who were playing and watching the games, according to police.

Detectives say the shooter walked up to the courts and began firing into the crowd. Five people were struck and taken to the hospital, where one of them, a man, died from his injuries, police said.

The four people wounded, three men and one juvenile male, received injuries ranging from minor to serious and are expected to recover, police said. None of those injured are FAMU staff or students, according to detectives.

“I want to assure the FAMU community the shooting incident that occurred on campus is not an ongoing threat to the University. The safety and security of our students, and the campus is the highest priority ... Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” university President Larry Robinson said in a statement Sunday night.

Classes resumed Monday at the historically Black university, part of Florida’s public university system.

Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the shooting, but did not speak with an officer on scene, to please call (850) 891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.

———

©2022 Miami Herald. Visit miamiherald.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.