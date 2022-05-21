1 killed, 8 injured in shooting at large party in San Bernardino

One person was killed and eight others were injured in a shooting at a large party in San Bernardino late Friday.

Officers were called just before midnight to a shooting at a business in the 3600 block of East Highland Avenue near Palm Avenue, where a large crowd had gathered, said Sgt. Equino Thomas of the San Bernardino Police Department.

A crowd of about 100 people were attending the party at a hookah lounge, NBC4 reported.

A witness said shots were also fired across the street at a Mobil gas station, KTLA reported.

One victim was found outside the party and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The eight others injured were either taken to a hospital or transported themselves. Their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, Equino said.

The dead person’s identity was withheld pending notification of family.

The motive for this shooting is still under investigation, and a description of the suspected shooter was not available.

Police said they believe the shooting, which stemmed from a conflict in a crowded room, did not target the specific victims.