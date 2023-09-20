At least one person died Tuesday afternoon in a collision on a Napa County highway that had to be shut down in each direction while authorities investigated.

The collision, which involved a motorcycle and vehicle, was reported about 2:40 p.m. on Highway 128 near Wragg Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities airlifted one of the victims from the scene, directly south of Lake Berryessa.

Highway 128 was expected to be closed while authorities investigated the crash until about 6 p.m.

Caltrans reported a small amount of congestion on the curvy, mountain highway due to the closure.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi