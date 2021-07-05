Man dies after being struck by car in Rohnert Park

A 21-year-old man was killed Monday afternoon after he was struck by a vehicle as he crossed East Cotati Avenue in Rohnert Park, officials said.

Around noon, the pedestrian, whose identity was not released pending notification of next of kin, was crossing from a shopping center to Sonoma State University when a vehicle traveling west on East Cotati struck him, according to the Rohnert Park Public Safety Department.

Authorities said the pedestrian died at the scene.

The 19-year-old driver, who was the vehicle’s lone occupant, continued into an adjacent neighborhood after the collision and stopped on Roman Drive. He then called 911 to report the incident, officials said.

Investigators believe the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk when he was struck.

The vehicle’s driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

A DUI and drug test will be administered to rule out any possible involvement in what may have caused the incident, police said.

Soon after the crash, emergency personnel shut down East Cotati between Sonoma State University’s main entrance at Sequoia Way and Brodway Parkway, to investigate. officials said.

The roadway was expected to be reopened by 3:30 p.m.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @searchingformya.