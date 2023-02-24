1 year into Russian invasion, Ukrainian refugees in Sonoma County feel relief, guilt and uncertainty

Among the many refugees cast across the globe by war and other forms of violence, Mariia Bezhenar knows she and her family have it pretty good.

They live in a comfortable house outside of Cloverdale. Mariia’s husband, Oleksandr Bezhenar, has steady work. Their three daughters are thriving, and Mariia’s mother, Nina Zhukova, is getting good medical care for her heart condition. They don’t lack for food or clothing or warmth.

Yet one year after the Russian invasion, the darkness can still land hard on these Ukrainian emigrees.

Anhelina Bezhenar, 16, left, a photographer who enjoys photographing concerts and her family, takes a quick shot of her mother, Mariia, while she prepares lunch on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Cloverdale. (Erik Castro / For The Press Democrat)

“Sometimes I wake up in the night because I have those terrible dreams,” Mariia told The Press Democrat this week. “I’m in Ukraine and I cannot come here to USA. My husband has the same problem in the nighttime. We are still not feeling good with all of this happening.”

As the one-year anniversary of this brutal war dawns on Feb. 24, there is no end in sight.

Wednesday, six people were killed by Russian bombs at a bus station in Kherson, on the Black Sea, and Ukrainian border guards repelled a Russian advance near Bakhmut, in the contested Eastern province of Donetsk. That same day, the World Health Organization released data on more than 800 Russian attacks on Ukraine’s health facilities since the start of the war, resulting in the deaths of 101 doctors and patients.

Sad anniversary

“It’s a very sad anniversary,” said Fred Ptucha, a Santa Rosa resident of Russian heritage who has forged deep ties in Ukraine through his visits with the Rotary Club of Santa Rosa East/West.

Ptucha, 79, has worked with a network of Rotary clubs to send more than a quarter-million dollars to Ukraine — much of it going to Santa Rosa’s sister city Cherkasy, which has swelled with as many as 100,000 displaced Ukrainians.

More recently, the Rotarians have turned their attention to distributing military-grade first aid kits in Ukraine. Their current emphasis, executed by a club in Bavaria, Germany, to get generators into a nation that has seen its electrical infrastructure devastated.

“As we speak, they are driving a whole truckload, 87 generators, 500 miles across all of Poland to the border of Ukraine,” Ptucha said.

Reorganizing their lives

Here in Sonoma County, a handful of families settled under the Uniting for Ukraine program have struggled to reorganize their lives. That includes Iryna Kulyk, her two daughters and her mother-in-law, who are living in Rohnert Park. Kulyk declined an interview request. Her English is evolving and her husband, Andriy Stetsenko, remains at risk as he serves in Ukraine’s civil defense force.

But the family is doing well, according to their sponsor, John Namkung. The girls are adjusting to school, and both mom and grandmother are taking English classes at Santa Rosa Junior College. Namkung visits them perhaps four times a week, he said.

But the Sebastopol resident, who spent two weeks assisting refugees at the Poland-Ukraine border last March-April, doesn’t attempt to obscure the ongoing misery.

“It’s very disheartening,” Namkung said. “Not only for the over seven million Ukrainians who left their country, and who are having to struggle with all these emotions. But also of course for the ones left behind, who are facing a brutal winter and a shortage of fuel, water and food. That’s been very difficult for families here to cope with, to know their loved ones are facing not only difficulty in fulfilling basic needs, but also the threat of bombs and violence.”

Resilient and optimistic

The Bezhenars have wrestled with all of that. But they are a particularly resilient and optimistic family, and they discovered a uniquely welcoming environment in Cloverdale.

Eleonora Bezhenar, 17, playing Clair de Lune by Claude Debussy on the piano while her sister Ahnessa, 11, has a snack on the couch on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Cloverdale. (Erik Castro / For The Press Democrat)

It started with Geoff Peters, owner of Showa Farm olive oil company and a lifelong philanthropist. He submitted one of the first applications for sponsorship under Uniting for Ukraine. Peters secured a house for the Bezhenars. He also organized neighbors to meet them at the airport in San Francisco and to stock the home with goodies.

“People were so kind, they brought furniture. Every detail,” Mariia Bezhenar said. “The fridge was full of food. The welcoming cakes, the flowers, the candles. My family, they really could not believe it happens to us.”