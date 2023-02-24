The Bezhenar Family, (back row), Oleksandr, 41, Eleonora, 17, Mariia, 37, Anhelina, 16, (front row), Nina, 72 and Ahnessa, 11, with their pets Rosie the dog and cats Arsenii and Tosha on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Cloverdale. (Erik Castro / For The Press Democrat) The family fled their home in Odesa, Ukraine immediately after the Russian invasion in February 2022 and are now living in Sonoma County under a U.S. program to house Ukrainian refugees.

1 year into Russian invasion, Ukrainian refugees in Sonoma County feel relief, guilt and uncertainty

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 24, 2023, 6:50AM
February 24, 2023

Among the many refugees cast across the globe by war and other forms of violence, Mariia Bezhenar knows she and her family have it pretty good.

They live in a comfortable house outside of Cloverdale. Mariia’s husband, Oleksandr Bezhenar, has steady work. Their three daughters are thriving, and Mariia’s mother, Nina Zhukova, is getting good medical care for her heart condition. They don’t lack for food or clothing or warmth.

Yet one year after the Russian invasion, the darkness can still land hard on these Ukrainian emigrees.

Anhelina Bezhenar, 16, left, a photographer who enjoys photographing concerts and her family, takes a quick shot of her mother, Mariia, while she prepares lunch on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Cloverdale. (Erik Castro / For The Press Democrat)
“Sometimes I wake up in the night because I have those terrible dreams,” Mariia told The Press Democrat this week. “I’m in Ukraine and I cannot come here to USA. My husband has the same problem in the nighttime. We are still not feeling good with all of this happening.”

As the one-year anniversary of this brutal war dawns on Feb. 24, there is no end in sight.

Wednesday, six people were killed by Russian bombs at a bus station in Kherson, on the Black Sea, and Ukrainian border guards repelled a Russian advance near Bakhmut, in the contested Eastern province of Donetsk. That same day, the World Health Organization released data on more than 800 Russian attacks on Ukraine’s health facilities since the start of the war, resulting in the deaths of 101 doctors and patients.

Sad anniversary

“It’s a very sad anniversary,” said Fred Ptucha, a Santa Rosa resident of Russian heritage who has forged deep ties in Ukraine through his visits with the Rotary Club of Santa Rosa East/West.

Ptucha, 79, has worked with a network of Rotary clubs to send more than a quarter-million dollars to Ukraine — much of it going to Santa Rosa’s sister city Cherkasy, which has swelled with as many as 100,000 displaced Ukrainians.

More recently, the Rotarians have turned their attention to distributing military-grade first aid kits in Ukraine. Their current emphasis, executed by a club in Bavaria, Germany, to get generators into a nation that has seen its electrical infrastructure devastated.

“As we speak, they are driving a whole truckload, 87 generators, 500 miles across all of Poland to the border of Ukraine,” Ptucha said.

Reorganizing their lives

Here in Sonoma County, a handful of families settled under the Uniting for Ukraine program have struggled to reorganize their lives. That includes Iryna Kulyk, her two daughters and her mother-in-law, who are living in Rohnert Park. Kulyk declined an interview request. Her English is evolving and her husband, Andriy Stetsenko, remains at risk as he serves in Ukraine’s civil defense force.

But the family is doing well, according to their sponsor, John Namkung. The girls are adjusting to school, and both mom and grandmother are taking English classes at Santa Rosa Junior College. Namkung visits them perhaps four times a week, he said.

But the Sebastopol resident, who spent two weeks assisting refugees at the Poland-Ukraine border last March-April, doesn’t attempt to obscure the ongoing misery.

“It’s very disheartening,” Namkung said. “Not only for the over seven million Ukrainians who left their country, and who are having to struggle with all these emotions. But also of course for the ones left behind, who are facing a brutal winter and a shortage of fuel, water and food. That’s been very difficult for families here to cope with, to know their loved ones are facing not only difficulty in fulfilling basic needs, but also the threat of bombs and violence.”

Resilient and optimistic

The Bezhenars have wrestled with all of that. But they are a particularly resilient and optimistic family, and they discovered a uniquely welcoming environment in Cloverdale.

Eleonora Bezhenar, 17, playing Clair de Lune by Claude Debussy on the piano while her sister Ahnessa, 11, has a snack on the couch on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Cloverdale. (Erik Castro / For The Press Democrat)
It started with Geoff Peters, owner of Showa Farm olive oil company and a lifelong philanthropist. He submitted one of the first applications for sponsorship under Uniting for Ukraine. Peters secured a house for the Bezhenars. He also organized neighbors to meet them at the airport in San Francisco and to stock the home with goodies.

“People were so kind, they brought furniture. Every detail,” Mariia Bezhenar said. “The fridge was full of food. The welcoming cakes, the flowers, the candles. My family, they really could not believe it happens to us.”

It was a relief after a harrowing exit from their village near the city of Odesa; they had packed their car in two hours and sped toward a safer location in Ukraine, only to realize there weren’t many of those. They wound up in Romania on a 90-day permit. Then it was on to a town of 9,000 people in northern Sonoma County.

‘We miss our village’

The Bezhenars have found safety and kindness here. But it’s impossible to forget what they left behind.

“We miss our Black Sea shore,” Mariia said. “It’s really warm, and every summertime we spend on the seashore. We miss our village. My girls, they miss the food. We miss our mother-in-law. Every Sunday we have a phone call together. The youngest one says, ‘Babushka, I miss your borscht.’”

The Bezhenar family preparing lunch, from left, Mariia, Nina, Oleksandr and Anhelina on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Cloverdale. (Erik Castro / For The Press Democrat)
Like many other Ukrainian families who were able to escape, the Bezhenars found themselves beset by survivor’s guilt. How could they be so fortunate when loved ones still live in constant danger?

“We could not understand the feeling that is going through our souls,” Mariia said. “So we decided to pray, to be free from this guilt. We are here to help them who stays there.”

And they do. Oleksandr quickly found work in his trade — installing wallpaper — with a company in San Francisco. The job puts him on Highway 101 for hours each day, but he gets a regular paycheck. And some of it goes to his mother in Ukraine, and to the daughter and widow of his brother, who died before the war.

It has felt like a circle of kindness for Mariia, whose English skills were enhanced by her work with West African refugees in Ukraine.

The aid the Bezhenars have received in Cloverdale is hard to tally. Geoff Peters started a GoFundMe that netted more than $6,000. One neighbor, hearing the girls are musical prodigies, donated a piano. Geoff’s sister Gretchen chipped in with guitars; she happens to be a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Ahnessa Bezhenar, 11, holding her cat Arsenii, while her grandmother Nina, 72, cooks on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Cloverdale. (Erik Castro / For The Press Democrat). The cat was left behind in Ukraine when her family fled their home in Odesa after the Russian invasion, but a flight attendant who met the family on their flight into the U.S. sparked an international chain of events that brought Arsenii back into Ahnessa’s arms.
The capper was the cat. As the family settled in, the only member who seemed to struggle was the youngest girl, Ahnessa, who is now 11. She missed her friends terribly, and she pined for the family feline, Arsenii. In September, through a network that included multiple flight attendants and a ride in a backpack on an uncle’s motorbike, Arsenii landed at SFO and was reunited with the Bezhenars.

Finding community

Ahnessa is being home-schooled, as she was in Ukraine, but also takes independent classes both in-person and online. Eleonora, 17, is enrolled at SRJC. Anhelina, 16, is in a hybrid high school-JC program.

The Bezhenars have found Ukrainian community here, too. They spend most Saturdays either in Sacramento, where they have connected with a Russian-speaking church, or San Francisco, with another group of transplants.

All in all, they believe they have found a new home in the U.S. But their status is uncertain. Like other Ukrainian refugees who arrived under a “humanitarian parole” agreement, they were given two years here. As the close of Year One draws near, many wonder what their futures hold.

The Bezhenars have hired a lawyer to help them navigate the system legally.

“But it will take more than two years. So we don’t know what to do after that,” Mariia said. “But I think we will find a way. Because we understand that we already started something new here, a new life here. To be able to build a future for our daughters. It’s not reasonable to come back to Ukraine and start all over again.”

Especially with the war dragging into its second year.

When the Russian tanks first rolled in, many analysts were optimistic for a quick resolution. One year later, with Ukrainians buoyed by international support and their own surprising military gains, and Russian President Vladimir Putin stubbornly intent on avoiding personal humiliation, the two sides look firmly entrenched.

Anhelina Bezhenar, 16, center, with her grandmother Nina, 72, right, and her father Oleksandr, 41, while they prepare lunch on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Cloverdale. (Erik Castro / For The Press Democrat)
“My hope is for my country to win. And to finish this war,” Mariia Bezhenar said. “And to get back to the normal living. But I know in reality that it will not be as I want, as fast as I want. It will take a long time, maybe 10 or more years, to rebuild all the country.”

And yet she remains resolute, a positivity built on the heritage of a people renowned for their joy and openness, despite living in a region that has known conflict for centuries.

“I really believe my country is strong, it is brave, and my nation is really hopeful,” Bezhenar said.

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.

