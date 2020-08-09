10 file to run for 4 Santa Rosa City Council seats

Ten candidates are running to fill four of seven seats on the Santa Rosa City Council in November, when voters will pick at least two new representatives as the city finishes transitioning to district-based local government representation.

The city has been pivoting away from a system in which City Council candidates are chosen at-large by city voters in favor of picking seven council members from geographic districts, containing about 25,000 residents each. The mayor and vice mayor will be picked by the council itself.

Santa Rosa and other California cities have made such changes in response to legal threats from a Malibu lawyer, Kevin Shenkman, who has repeatedly cited the California Voting Rights Act of 2001 to challenge local government bodies with at-large representation.

Shenkman has argued that citywide elections disenfranchise minority groups such as Santa Rosa’s Latinos, who make up about 30% of Santa Rosa’s population. Only one Latino, current councilman and former mayor Ernesto Olivares, has ever served on the Santa Rosa City Council.

Registered voters in the city’s odd-numbered zones — Districts 1, 3, 5 and 7 — will pick a council member for the first time.

District 1 includes Roseland, which the city annexed in 2017 and where residents will pick a City Council member for the first time, as well as the city’s South Park neighborhood and an area further south along the Highway 101 corridor.

The District 1 race is the most congested, with four candidates: Eddie Alvarez, who owns The Hook dispensary; neighborhood volunteer and council gadfly Duane De Witt; Jorge Inocencio, an electrical engineer at Keysight Technologies; and Elizabeth Valente, the executive director of Santa Rosa property management company Gallaher Homes.

Councilman Jack Tibbetts, first elected at-large in 2016, is running unopposed for reelection in District 3, which includes Oakmont, Rincon Valley and other parts of east Santa Rosa.

Councilman Chris Rogers, like Tibbetts, is running for a second consecutive term, this time to represent District 5, which includes much of downtown and parts of west and central Santa Rosa. However, Rogers will have a competitor: Azmina Hanna. A LinkedIn page for a Santa Rosa woman with that name says she is a digital marketing manager for a health supplement company.

District 7 comprises the farthest western and southwestern reaches of Santa Rosa, generally south of Guerneville Road and west of Stony Point Road. Three candidates have filed for this seat: Eric Christensen, who owns the Factory VFX visual effects company; attorney Daniela Pavone; and marriage and family therapist Natalie Rogers.

Two current councilmen, Olivares and Dick Dowd, live in districts that do not have open seats and are serving out terms that expire later this year.

Olivares was first elected in 2008 and decided to serve out his third term rather than mount a 2018 challenge to fellow Councilman John Sawyer. Both live in southeast Santa Rosa’s District 2.

Dowd joined the council in early 2020 after council members picked him to serve out the months remaining in the term of former Councilwoman Julie Combs, who resigned in late 2019 after facing questions about her split residency between Santa Rosa and Ecuador.

Mayor Tom Schwedhelm, Vice Mayor Victoria Fleming and Sawyer were elected to four-year terms in 2018. Schwedhelm represents District 6 in northwest Santa Rosa, including Coffey Park, and Fleming represents District 4 in north Santa Rosa, including Fountaingrove.

