10 questions answered about ordering free COVID-19 tests from the federal goverment

The federal government has launched its new website to order free rapid COVID-19 tests. Through COVIDtests.gov, residents can sign up to receive four at-home coronavirus test kits per household in the mail.

Here is what to know about the new website.

Who is eligible to receive the free tests?

Every U.S. household with a mailing address is eligible to receive four free rapid antigen tests as part of a White House initiative to help combat the latest wave of the omicron variant.

Does it matter if I am a U.S. citizen or not?

Citizenship status will not keep residents from receiving the free tests, the Associated Press recently reported.

How do I order the tests?

Visit special.usps.com/testkits to enter your name, shipping address and email address. Only four tests are available for each household, regardless of its size, according to the White House.

If you speak Spanish or Mandarin, translation is available in those languages.

When will I receive them?

The United States Postal Service expects to ship the tests seven to 12 days after they have been ordered, according to the White House. Distribution will begin in late January.

Does it make a difference if I live in an apartment?

Residents who live in apartments or multi-unit homes are eligible to receive the tests, but some social media users have reported issues ordering them if someone in their building already has requested them.

Some Twitter users suggested including the apartment number alongside the street address, instead of entering the information into the apartment/suite/other section to prevent any issues.

Finally got mine to work! There's building buildings in my complex with different letters then the apartment is numbers. Had to put Bldg X Apt Y to get it work instead of XY. — Dr Sammie 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏳️‍🌈 in 🇺🇸 (@curexcomplex) January 18, 2022

The U.S. Postal Service told CNBC that there may be difficulties placing an order if an address isn’t registered as a multi-unit residence. Anyone who runs into this problem can call 1-800-ASK-USPS or submit a service request at bit.ly/3FJezQq.

What if I do not have any access to the internet?

The White House recently announced it is launching a call line to help residents without internet access place orders. The exact number of the call line has yet to be announced.

What do I do if I’m homeless?

The White House’s plans to provide unhoused residents with the free tests are unclear. But in a statement, the administration said it planned to collaborate with community-based organizations to assist “the nation’s hardest-hit and highest-risk communities.”

What if I need more than four tests?

Many residents’ insurance plans will cover or reimburse the cost of eight at-home tests for each insured person, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Not all Medicare plans, though, will not cover the cost of at-home tests purchased at retail stores.

See a map of COVID-19 testing sites in Sonoma County at bit.ly/3qI4kHO.

When should I take a test?

You should take a test if you have symptoms of COVID-19, have been exposed to the virus or are gathering with a group of people, especially if they are at risk or unvaccinated, according to the White House.

What do I do if I test positive?

Sonoma County residents who test positive for COVID-19 after taking a rapid test should report their results to 707-565-4667. Sonoma County officials recommend staying home for at least five days after a positive test result. If symptoms are resolving and a rapid test is negative after five days, residents may then stop isolating. For more information, visit bit.ly/3rB75d8.