10-time DUI driver gets 3 years in prison, maximum allowed by law

A Sonoma County Superior Court judge has sentenced a 10-time drunken driver to three years in prison — the maximum sentence allowed by law.

A jury found Salvador Moreno-Botello, 40, of Santa Rosa, guilty of DUI in October. Judge Peter Ottenweller handed down the sentence Thursday.

Moreno-Botello has been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol nine times, five of which were felonies. Despite his lengthy history, the three-year sentence was the maximum allowable under California law given that no one was injured, said Chief Deputy District Attorney Brian Staebell.

A blood test following his arrest showed he had 0.24% blood-alcohol concentration, according to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

The most recent case occurred Feb. 12, when Moreno-Botello was seen in the parking area near the Joe Rodota Trail off Highway 12 before stumbling out of a vehicle to urinate, according to prosecutors.

A paramedic who called police after talking to Moreno-Botello told arriving CHP officers that he had walked down the trail. Police found Moreno-Botello about 45 minutes later, at which point he tried to walk away, according to prosecutors.

“Far too many individuals continue to drive impaired in Sonoma County. Choosing to drive impaired is choosing to put other lives in danger,” said a statement from District Attorney Jill Ravitch. “My office will continue to aggressively prosecute any and all such cases, and will seek lengthy sentences for any repeat offender.”

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.