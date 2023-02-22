100-year-old Oakland man dies after hit-and-run

A 100-year-old Oakland man was pronounced dead after a hit-and-run in the city Sunday, officials said.

A driver of a Mini Cooper struck the man, Tzu-Ta Ko, while he was crossing the intersection of Harrison and 19th streets near Lake Merritt around 7 a.m. that morning, the Oakland Police Department (OPD) wrote in an emailed statement to SFGATE.

Ko sustained severe head trauma from the crash and, despite receiving medical aid, succumbed to his injuries.

Car crashes are a serious, ongoing issue in Oakland. The city analyzed 2,000 incidents from 2012 to 2016 and discovered that the "all-too-regular occurrence" had cost residents $900 million per year, a citywide crash analysis shows.

Between 2016 and 2017, 67% of Oakland seniors killed in crashes were walking at the time of the incident, per the crash analysis; seniors were also more than two times as likely to be killed in a crash, and 75% of severe or fatal injuries occurred at intersections. During that period, 30% of roads in majority Asian neighborhoods were also in the city's High Injury Network (HIN), which includes streets throughout Oakland where more severe crashes occur compared with other areas.

Government documents show that zones of high concern include East and West Oakland, Lake Merritt, and downtown areas. The HIN encompasses major streets like International Boulevard, Broadway and Grand Avenue, among others.

"In December 2020, OPD reported a surge in traffic-related fatalities where 33 people were killed on Oakland's roadways, compared to the 27 people killed in 2019," a Safe Oakland Streets report reads. "The most common causes of crashes are speeding, failure to yield, unsafe turning, red light running, and driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol."

Ko's official cause of death is pending, Alameda County Coroner's Bureau representatives told SFGATE. It's still unknown whether alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at 510-777-8570.