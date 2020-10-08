100-year-old veteran and wife barely escape Glass fire with treasured military memorabilia

A 100-year-old World War II veteran and his wife scrambled to gather their belongings in St. Helena as the Glass fire closed in on their home, according to ABC7.

Howard Halla told the TV station he knew exactly what to grab on his way out: his medals and memorabilia from his career as a captain in the U.S. Army Air Corps.

Their home was completely destroyed in the blaze but the pair expressed gratitude for the military keepsakes.

“There's nothing in the house worth saving more than his memories, people need to understand what veterans do for us," Yates-Halla told ABC7.

The two were married last July and met in 2018. They plan to stay with friends for the time being and hope to rebuild a new home on the same site, where they can live with their two dogs.

“I have my memories but I've lived a long life in that house,” Yates-Halla said. “Now it's time for a new adventure. I'm lucky to have Howard, he's a rock.”