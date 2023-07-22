Napa’s South Oxbow project would represent a sizable change for the much-celebrated area by adding a 170-room hotel with 130 townhomes and condos in a 6.7-acre area south of the Oxbow Public Market.

Some city of Napa planning commissioners in June praised a preliminary version of the project.

Commissioner Gordon Huether said Napa’s Archer and Andaz hotels have helped bring vibrancy to downtown Napa, and he thought the South Oxbow project would similarly fit well in Napa’s tourism-based economy.

“Tourists are not evil. Hotels are not bad,” Huether said in June.

Indeed, the two hotels tower above downtown Napa only about half a mile east of the Oxbow market on First Street.

Other commissioners praised the housing component, in part because 10% of the units would be designated affordable. Commissioner Ricky Hurtado said the project would set a precedent for other hotels that want to come into Napa.

But some Napa residents, calling themselves “Napans who love the Oxbow,” have asked the city to recognize the Oxbow area as distinct from downtown Napa. They urged the city to put together a larger plan for further development in the district so its “magic” isn’t lost.

And it’s not only the South Oxbow project those residents are concerned about — they cited the possibility of over 1,100 other hotel rooms going up in the area.

Of approved projects, that includes the 32-room Westin Verasa expansion plan, adding on to 180 existing rooms; the First and Oxbow Gateway project — approved for 74 rooms, though the developer is seeking approval for 123 rooms; and the Silverado Trail-adjacent Ritz-Carlton resort that was approved for 351 rooms in 2008 but was never built.

As far as projects without approvals go, there’s the in-the-works South Oxbow Project, which would add 170 hotel rooms, and the Napa Valley Wine Train’s 151-room hotel project. (The Napans who love the Oxbow Group also included the 114-room River Terrace Inn to reach a total of 1,118 potential hotel rooms.)

“If these projects continue to be processed by the City one at a time, in a piecemeal fashion, it is like death by a thousand cuts (or by a thousand rooms!),” the group wrote to the commission.

“Clearly, an overall plan/vision for The Oxbow needs to be crafted.”

Chuck Shinnamon, a member of the group, said he doubted there would ever be 1,100 hotel rooms in the area “because it just doesn’t make economic sense.”

But the fact there have been proposals illustrates the need for the city to answer what it wants the Oxbow district to be, he said.

“It’s something that eventually the City Council is going to have to answer,” Shinnamon said. “It sure would be nice to have a clearer discussion about what that means for the community.”

Shinnamon cited a 2018 Urban Land Institute San Francisco report on the Oxbow district that sought to define what made the area special and issued several recommendations.

Among what the report panel heard was that the district felt distinct from downtown, and the panel recommended a better focus on the natural qualities of the nearby Napa River, which provides the shape for which the district is named.

Shinnamon said he felt the large proposed hotel developments didn’t fit into the vision expressed by the report.

Napa Community Development Director Vin Smith said the Oxbow district was included in the city’s 2012 Downtown Specific Plan, which set the groundwork for the downtown development that occurred in the past decade.

“So there are very specific, very robust if you will, regulations and permitted uses that were well thought out in the specific plan process,” Smith said.

He’s not sure what a plan specifically focused on the Oxbow area would look like, he added.

The city has been working with stakeholders in the area to polish existing plans for the area, he said. But putting together a new plan would be difficult, in part because the city would have to take away entitlements already granted to property owners to build hotels.

Even if all the planned hotel developments move forward, however, an overall plan would be beneficial, Shinnamon said.

Parking is a big deal in the area because there’s not enough of it, he said, and major hotel and housing developments in the area would change the situation to the point where an overall plan should be developed.

The same goes for traffic and environmental impacts, he said.

“I just think there needs to be a larger conversation about what the Oxbow should be,” Shinnamon said. “And it should be more than a small group of folks working with staff.”