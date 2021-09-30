Subscribe

$10,000 worth of gear stolen from Cal Fire, PG&E trucks in Auburn

MICHAEL MCGOUGH
SACRAMENTO BEE
September 30, 2021, 10:39AM

Thousands of dollars worth of equipment was stolen earlier this month from Cal Fire and PG&E trucks parked in Auburn, sheriff's officials said.

The two trucks were broken into between about 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9 and 3:45 a.m. Sept. 10 at the SpringHill Suites hotel in Auburn, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Wednesday.

"The suspect stole two Mystery Ranch Hot Speed CalFire spec web gear line packs, a Protech ballistic vest and helmet" and various other items, the Sheriff's Office wrote. No suspect information was available.

The stolen equipment is worth about $10,000, sheriff's officials said.

Authorities ask anyone with information on the burglaries or stolen equipment to contact the Placer County Sheriff's Office or to submit an anonymous tip through Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers.

