Debbie Little and Robert Lownes were at their father’s Windsor home early Saturday to prepare it for his return. They were harried, rushed, anxious. The 105-year-old World War II Army veteran was to be discharged the next day from the skilled nursing facility in Santa Rosa where he’d been rehabilitating from an April 18 fall.

It was too early, said Little, 70, who was told Thursday that her father, Manuel “Mike” Lownes, had to leave the Park View Post Acute facility at 11 a.m. Sunday. She just needed a bit more time.

The medical bed and wheelchair the facility had ordered for them weren’t to arrive until Monday. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs only provides 16 hours a week of in-home care for her father, though she’d been fighting for more than three months to increase that benefit.

“I'm not asking to put him in there for another two weeks. I just want a couple of days. That's all I want,” said Little.

She’d filed an appeal late Thursday with the federal Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services that — as she understood it — asked Park View to delay the discharge and for Medicare to cover the cost of the additional stay.

She learned Friday afternoon her appeal had been denied. Now as she and Robert cleaned up his living room and set up his television, her dad was due to come home anyway — an example of how easy it is to slide through the gaps of an imperfect system of care for the nation’s elderly and infirm.

The elder Lownes, who served as a medical orderly, has Social Security and VA pensions, and a pension from his time as a plumber with Healdsburg’s water department, Little said. After rent and utilities he has less than $1,000 a month left for food and other expenses. It wouldn’t go far toward securing additional in-home care support, she said, not at the $40 an hour or more she’d been quoted by professional caregiving services.

“We can’t do it alone,“ she said.

“Call someone else’

Little, her brother and their father felt lost in limbo.

They’d called elected representatives, the federal Department of Veterans Affairs, and Sonoma County’s Veterans Service Office. They had gotten nowhere. And they couldn’t convince Park View administrators or social workers to keep the senior Lownes until a better plan was in place.

“Everybody says call someone else,” Little said.

Rep. Mike Thompson’s office had gotten in touch but then referred them to Rep. Jared Huffman’s office, as Lownes lives in his district. Friday afternoon, after the appeal was denied, Huffman’s office called Park View administrators to urge them to delay Lownes’ discharge.

But Little had heard nothing since. The VA wasn’t budging on the 16 hours a week limit. The Veterans Service Office hadn’t been able to help. American Legion officials had tried but exhausted their efforts.

“I was like, ‘I'll put my credit card down and buy him a handicapped hotel room, whatever,” but, you know, obviously he needs more extended care than that,“ said Mark Kirby, Commander of American Legion Post 21 in Santa Rosa. ”It'd be a nice gesture or whatever, but it doesn't help the situation.“

Little and her brother were worn by worry.

How would their father — still vital in may ways, stubborn, particular, insistent on his own way, but so weakened by age — get around his mobile home without falling like he had before. Just climbing the five stairs to his front door was going to be a challenge. He weighed about 175 pounds. Little is a slight woman, and her brother Robert, at 81, has terrible arthritis.

“I just felt like this was just a real short time to tell somebody, ‘Oh, he's getting discharged Sunday. You got one day to take care of business,’ Little said. ”I mean, I've been taking care of business all this time. Been trying to fight for more hours, and that's what he needs, you know? And I keep getting doors shut in my face.“

Still, she said, she would bring him home from Park View if she had to.

“I would take a bullet for my dad,” she said. “We’re just going to have to do it on a wing and a prayer.”

“I'll be here with you, too,” said Little’s cousin Nancy Cordova, 69, of Windsor. Manuel Lownes is her uncle. “I'll help you because it's going to take more than just you guys to get him up.”

“I was just imagining all day, the stairs, who’s going to catch him when he falls?” Cordova said.

‘Triggered some things’

Desperate, Cordova on Friday called The Press Democrat.

A reporter made a round of calls Friday evening seeking comment from officials with the Veterans Affairs department and the county’s Veterans Service Office and from Thompson and Huffman’s office.