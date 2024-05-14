Coming home: 105 year-old veteran is finally able to return to his house in Windsor

Mike Lownes’s return to his home comes after more than four days of last-minute phone calls, emails, communications and behind the scenes machinations.|
KERRY BENEFIELD AND AUSTIN MURPHY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT

Where to find help

For older adults and people of any age living with disabilities in Sonoma County, the Aging and Disability Resource Connection initiative is meant to provide resources to allow them to live safely in the environment of their choice. It is a collaborative effort between the State of California, the federal Administration for Community Living, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and the Veterans Affairs to provide a coordinated system and single entry point for people seeking information on Long Term Services and Support. For more information on how to access information, go to www.socoadrh.org or call 707-565-INFO.

To reach Senior Advocacy Services and the county’s long term care ombudsman, call 707-526-4108.

It was just after 4:30 Monday afternoon when the quiet of a serene mobile home park in Windsor was disturbed by the blaring of a car horn.

Heads up and down B Street whipped around in alarm and irritation — until they realized they were witnessing a homecoming.

That horn was honked in celebration by Debbie Little, who was delivering her 105-year-old father, Manuel Lownes, back to his home after an intense, draining ordeal that was finally resolved by the intercession of, among others, a U.S. congressman, a county ombudsman, and The Press Democrat.

“How ya doin’?” asked Lownes’ son, Bob, himself a youthful 82.

“So-so,” replied the World War II vet. But he was smiling as he said it.

Once Little parked the car out front, there remained two formidable tasks. To extricate him from the passenger seat, Little wrapped a strap around her father’s torso.

“Remember how you cinch a saddle,” said Bob, a twinkle in his eye. “Just put your knee in his ribs and pull it tight.”

After a series of instructions — “Turn your butt more,” said Lownes’ niece, Nancy Cordova — they got him facing in the right direction.

Out of the car, at last, he needed to get up the five steps to the front door. Working together, they made it to the summit. “You did it!” shouted Debbie, while neighbors broke into applause. “You’re home.”

Phone calls, machinations

Lownes’s highly anticipated return to his home in Windsor comes after more than four days of last-minute phone calls, emails, communications and behind-the-scenes machinations to make sure the 105-year-old World War II veteran was being discharged into a situation where he would be safe.

Lownes, who suffered a fall at home on April 18, had originally been scheduled to be released from Park View Post Acute in Santa Rosa on Sunday.

But his daughter, 70-year-old Debbie Little of Santa Rosa, raised the alarm, saying the family, which had been told Thursday of his discharge date, was not given adequate time to prepare for Lownes’s return home.

“I’m begging,” Little said. “How can you send an elderly person home with no care?”

Family members reached out to The Press Democrat Friday.

A reporter made a round of calls Friday evening seeking comment from officials with the Veterans Affairs department and the county’s Veterans Service Office and from North Bay Congressional offices.

Rep. Mike Thompson’s office had gotten in touch but referred them to Rep. Jared Huffman’s office because Lownes lives in his district. Thompson’s staff also followed up with Huffman’s to confirm that they were working on the case. Friday afternoon, after the appeal was denied, Huffman’s office called Park View administrators to urge them to delay Lownes’s discharge.

Lownes, who had lived largely independently until his latest fall, now requires a hospital bed, a wheelchair, a walker, a portable commode and a number of structural changes at the mobile home where he has lived the past 54 years.

The structural changes include a ramp so that Lownes can bypass the five steps leading to his front door.

The family’s desperate phone calls worked.

Lownes’s discharge date was pushed to 11 a.m. Monday.

And then when it was clear that the equipment the family had ordered to accommodate Lownes’s needs would not arrive in time for an 11 a.m. discharge, the time was moved back until later Monday afternoon.

Lownes was on his way home at 4 p.m. Monday.

“I’m glad the facility extended the discharge deadline for Mr. (Lownes),” Huffman said Monday in an emailed statement. “With the amount of support and supplies required to care for him that need to be in place, hours and days make all the difference.”

A phone inquiry to Park View Post Acute late Monday was not immediately returned.

The modified discharge date, while deeply appreciated by Little and her brother Robert, does not address long-term issues they are facing with their father’s evolving care.

“He was sharp as a tack before he went in,” Little said. “Just three and a half months ago he was doing his own breakfast … he would even prune his hydrangeas. But in the last week and a half I have seen him decline cognitively.”

On Saturday Lownes seemed overwhelmed and confused about where he was, she said. He was deeply emotional.

“He was scared,” she said.

‘That’s the least I can do’

The place Lownes has called home for a half-century wasn’t designed for a centenarian.

Five steps lead to his front door. His bed is not safe for his transition from sitting to standing. His bathroom does not have adequate safety features. He needs assistance with meal preparation and personal care.

These were not issues until recently.

They are suddenly critical needs, without which Lownes will be unsafe.

But around-the-clock care, or anything close to it, is out of reach financially for a man who has lived on a fixed income for decades, Little said.

Lownes served as a medical orderly and nursing assistant at what was then Fort Lewis in Washington state during World War II. He changed soldiers’ bandages and looked after basic patient needs.

The Healdsburg High graduate who ran track and played tennis for the Greyhounds returned to a career as a plumber with Healdsburg’s water department, according to his daughter.

He has Social Security and VA pensions, as well as a pension from his time in Healdsburg, his daughter said. After rent and utilities that can fluctuate month to month, he has less than $1,000 a month left for food and other expenses, she said.

Little said that in her inquiries to various caregiving services about augmenting the 16 hours provided by the VA of in-home support for her father, she received cost estimates ranging from $40-$50 an hour. That’s an untenable amount on his fixed income, she said.

She’s tried to think creatively, adding more of her own time with her dad as well as weighing whether to offer a room rent-free in exchange for care.

“The nighttime is the one that scares me,” she said. “If we could get more hours, and hours overnight, that would be fantastic.”

Lownes’s most recent fall happened at about 1:30 a.m., she said.

Despite appeals, Little has been unable to increase the number of hours from the allotted 16 hours of in-home care provided by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

“Sixteen hours. That’s it. That’s for anybody,” she said.

Little can and does help with her father’s care, but she is unable to handle some of the heavier lifting duties. Despite his being cleared by physical and occupational therapists for discharge, Little believes her dad remains a fall risk.

And even at 105, his frame is still robust, weighing about 175 pounds.

“I can’t catch him. I’m tiny,” she said. “My brother can’t catch him, he’s (81).”

But she also wants to honor what she said is her father’s final wish.

“The one wish, he always told me, was he wanted to die at home,” she said. “Fifty-four years he’s been in his house. That’s over half his life. I want to honor that. That’s the least I can do for my dad.”

Although Lownes’s case is noteworthy because of his age and military service, it is not unique.

Families and caregivers are regularly faced with harried discharges into uncertain living conditions, according to senior advocates.

Crista Barnett Nelson, Sonoma County Longterm Care Ombudsman, jumped into action over the weekend, demanding that Lownes’s discharge be delayed until his home was properly equipped.

“We want to ensure that he has a safe discharge,” she said.

To that end, Barnett Nelson linked Little up with the Aging and Disability Resource Hub meant to be a one-stop shop for families in similar situations.

“The concept is there is no wrong door,” Barnett Nelson said.

If a family member calls because they feel their loved one needs meal assistance, the person on the other end of the line is expected to inquire about care needs, home situation, transportation shortfalls and finances, among other things.

“She didn’t know where to turn,” Barnett Nelson said. “What she did right is be tenacious enough to find someone to help her.”

Once son and daughter got Lownes over the threshold — “speed bump here,” said Bob — they pointed out some of the new equipment and furniture delivered just 45 minutes earlier.

“There’s your bed,” said Bob, who then added, “but it’s not time to go to bed yet.”

First, though, dinner. Cordova, his niece, brought spaghetti.

And then the family had plans to make. Lownes turns 106 in July.

“Time to get you ready for your birthday,” Little said.

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Instagram @kerry.benefield.

