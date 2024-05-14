For older adults and people of any age living with disabilities in Sonoma County, the Aging and Disability Resource Connection initiative is meant to provide resources to allow them to live safely in the environment of their choice. It is a collaborative effort between the State of California, the federal Administration for Community Living, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and the Veterans Affairs to provide a coordinated system and single entry point for people seeking information on Long Term Services and Support. For more information on how to access information, go to www.socoadrh.org or call 707-565-INFO.

It was just after 4:30 Monday afternoon when the quiet of a serene mobile home park in Windsor was disturbed by the blaring of a car horn.

Heads up and down B Street whipped around in alarm and irritation — until they realized they were witnessing a homecoming.

That horn was honked in celebration by Debbie Little, who was delivering her 105-year-old father, Manuel Lownes, back to his home after an intense, draining ordeal that was finally resolved by the intercession of, among others, a U.S. congressman, a county ombudsman, and The Press Democrat.

“How ya doin’?” asked Lownes’ son, Bob, himself a youthful 82.

“So-so,” replied the World War II vet. But he was smiling as he said it.

Once Little parked the car out front, there remained two formidable tasks. To extricate him from the passenger seat, Little wrapped a strap around her father’s torso.

“Remember how you cinch a saddle,” said Bob, a twinkle in his eye. “Just put your knee in his ribs and pull it tight.”

After a series of instructions — “Turn your butt more,” said Lownes’ niece, Nancy Cordova — they got him facing in the right direction.

Out of the car, at last, he needed to get up the five steps to the front door. Working together, they made it to the summit. “You did it!” shouted Debbie, while neighbors broke into applause. “You’re home.”

Phone calls, machinations

Lownes’s highly anticipated return to his home in Windsor comes after more than four days of last-minute phone calls, emails, communications and behind-the-scenes machinations to make sure the 105-year-old World War II veteran was being discharged into a situation where he would be safe.

Lownes, who suffered a fall at home on April 18, had originally been scheduled to be released from Park View Post Acute in Santa Rosa on Sunday.

But his daughter, 70-year-old Debbie Little of Santa Rosa, raised the alarm, saying the family, which had been told Thursday of his discharge date, was not given adequate time to prepare for Lownes’s return home.

“I’m begging,” Little said. “How can you send an elderly person home with no care?”

Family members reached out to The Press Democrat Friday.

A reporter made a round of calls Friday evening seeking comment from officials with the Veterans Affairs department and the county’s Veterans Service Office and from North Bay Congressional offices.

Rep. Mike Thompson’s office had gotten in touch but referred them to Rep. Jared Huffman’s office because Lownes lives in his district. Thompson’s staff also followed up with Huffman’s to confirm that they were working on the case. Friday afternoon, after the appeal was denied, Huffman’s office called Park View administrators to urge them to delay Lownes’s discharge.

Lownes, who had lived largely independently until his latest fall, now requires a hospital bed, a wheelchair, a walker, a portable commode and a number of structural changes at the mobile home where he has lived the past 54 years.

The structural changes include a ramp so that Lownes can bypass the five steps leading to his front door.

The family’s desperate phone calls worked.

Lownes’s discharge date was pushed to 11 a.m. Monday.

And then when it was clear that the equipment the family had ordered to accommodate Lownes’s needs would not arrive in time for an 11 a.m. discharge, the time was moved back until later Monday afternoon.

Lownes was on his way home at 4 p.m. Monday.

“I’m glad the facility extended the discharge deadline for Mr. (Lownes),” Huffman said Monday in an emailed statement. “With the amount of support and supplies required to care for him that need to be in place, hours and days make all the difference.”

A phone inquiry to Park View Post Acute late Monday was not immediately returned.

The modified discharge date, while deeply appreciated by Little and her brother Robert, does not address long-term issues they are facing with their father’s evolving care.

“He was sharp as a tack before he went in,” Little said. “Just three and a half months ago he was doing his own breakfast … he would even prune his hydrangeas. But in the last week and a half I have seen him decline cognitively.”

On Saturday Lownes seemed overwhelmed and confused about where he was, she said. He was deeply emotional.

“He was scared,” she said.

‘That’s the least I can do’

The place Lownes has called home for a half-century wasn’t designed for a centenarian.

Five steps lead to his front door. His bed is not safe for his transition from sitting to standing. His bathroom does not have adequate safety features. He needs assistance with meal preparation and personal care.